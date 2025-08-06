Dubai-style chocolates recalled in UK over missing nut warning

Three types of Dubai-style chocolate products have been recalled due to issues with incomplete labelling.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the warning over the Noesis, Fix it and Le Damas versions of the chocolate that has become a hit in the UK.
Videos showing people eating the treat, which originated in Dubai, have been popular on social media. Several versions of the product, first made by British-Egyptian entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda as a kunafa-filled chocolate named Can’t Get Knafeh of It, are on sale in Europe and have become a familiar sight on supermarket shelves and corner shop counters in Britain.
They are usually significantly more expensive than traditional chocolate bars, often retailing at more than £10 ($13) a bar. UK supermarket chain Waitrose this year introduced a cap on the number of bars of Dubai-style chocolate customers could buy after originally selling out.
Kenco has also launched a Dubai-style chocolate latte, as well as Starbucks offering a version.
It has even been used in social media campaigns, with Heinz suggesting Dubai Beanz was being produced as an April Fool's joke.
In the FSA warning, consumers were warned that those products were a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts, or other types of nuts, as they were not included on the list of ingredients. They usually feature pistachio but can also contain almonds, cashews and walnuts. The FSA advised consumers to dispose of them at home and contact trading standards to let them know where they were bought.
Businesses selling the products were to immediately withdraw them from sale and undertake recalls.
"This is because the product presents a serious risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts, or other types of nuts," the FSA said. "Businesses have been supplied these products by a company called Black Sea Trading Ltd, who have so far been uncontactable. As a result, food safety action is required by the food businesses selling these products."
The warning covers Noesis Shokolade Love of Dubai 95g packs, Fix it Dubai Kunafa Chocolate 50g packs and Le Damas Dubai Chocolate Kunafa and Pistachio 200g packs.
Labour dispute
The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.
- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
- Priority access to new homes from participating developers
- Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
- Flexible payment plans from developers
- Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
- DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Gulf Under 19s final
Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
What the law says
Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East.
“Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains.
“Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.”
If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.
Specs
Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric
Range: Up to 610km
Power: 905hp
Torque: 985Nm
Price: From Dh439,000
Available: Now
Dhadak 2
Director: Shazia Iqbal
Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri
Rating: 1/5
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
SPEC SHEET
Display: 6.8" edge quad-HD dynamic Amoled 2X, Infinity-O, 3088 x 1440, 500ppi, HDR10 , 120Hz
Processor: 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200, 8-core
Memory: 8/12GB RAM
Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB
Platform: Android 12
Main camera: quad 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 108MP wide f/1.8, 10MP telephoto f/4.9, 10MP telephoto 2.4; Space Zoom up to 100x, auto HDR, expert RAW
Video: 8K@24fps, 4K@60fps, full-HD@60fps, HD@30fps, super slo-mo@960fps
Front camera: 40MP f/2.2
Battery: 5000mAh, fast wireless charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare
Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
I/O: USB-C
SIM: single nano, or nano and SIM, nano and nano, eSIM/nano and nano
Colours: burgundy, green, phantom black, phantom white, graphite, sky blue, red
Price: Dh4,699 for 128GB, Dh5,099 for 256GB, Dh5,499 for 512GB; 1TB unavailable in the UAE
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW
Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman
Director: Jesse Armstrong
Rating: 3.5/5
'The Batman'
Stars:Robert Pattinson
Director:Matt Reeves
Rating: 5/5