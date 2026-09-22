Manchester lined up to host major investment summit as London dropped

Manchester is “highly likely” to host the next Global Investment Summit, with the event expected to be moved from London to the northern English city in spring 2027, sources have said.

The move is a further sign of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s determination to shift economic power out of London and into northern cities, to create prosperity across England.

A political source told The National that due to its “rapid urban development” Manchester was “highly likely” to be chosen, although Downing Street has yet to announce a venue.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes staff as he officially opens No10 North in Manchester. Getty Images Show caption: Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes staff as he officially …

The move will be seen as further evidence of “Manchesterism”, a term attached to Mr Burnham where political power and money is moved away from central government in London.

The summit was originally planned for the capital in December, but it is understood that Mr Burnham has delayed it until next spring to put regional growth at the centre of government policy.

Greater Manchester has been the UK’s fastest growing city region since 2015, according to the government’s Northern Growth Strategy, and has a £100 billion ($133.7 billion) economy. A Cambridge University study recently described Manchester as the most productive large English city outside London.

The city, where Mr Burnham was mayor before becoming Prime Minister in July, also has the infrastructure to accommodate business leaders.

Manchester Airport provides direct international connections including five flights a day to the UAE, while London can be reached by rail in just over two hours. The city has major conference facilities, top hotels, thriving universities, strong technology and life sciences base.

While Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle could also be considered, “the political momentum” is with Manchester, the source said.

The summit is expected to showcase investment opportunities across Britain, making Manchester’s surrounding areas an attraction.

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson at the Global Investment Summit 2021 in London. EPA Show caption: Former British prime minister Boris Johnson at the Global In…

Manchester Central Convention Complex is another established venue capable of hosting major international conferences.

The choice would also carry political symbolism for Mr Burnham, who served as mayor for almost a decade, after he made “No 10 North” in central Manchester as a new base for economic and devolution policy which last week saw him host his first international leader, the Irish leader Michael Martin.

Mr Burnham has also declared that decisions about Britain’s economic future should no longer be taken exclusively in Westminster. The government has described No 10 North as an “engine room” for devolution and growth and he has pledged to work there regularly.

But the proposed move has attracted criticism from some business figures, who have questioned whether relocating a summit outside London could become “performative” and whether global chief executives would be willing to travel north.

Manchester’s supporters argue that the city’s infrastructure make it capable of hosting a global business gathering.

While Whitehall officials have confirmed the move, a Department for Business spokesman said that “any announcements on future summits will be made in the usual way”.