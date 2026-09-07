Mega-dinghy arrivals fuel UK anti-migrant protests

The arrival in Britain of 140 migrants crammed on one boat, after a 10-hour journey across the English Channel, has led to an “intimidating” protest.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Portsmouth, on the UK's south coast, to demonstrate against migrants arriving by small boats. The vessels are being packed tighter by people smuggling gangs in response to a crackdown by the French authorities.

The dinghy that arrived on Sunday was launched in the Bay of the Seine, which is around 273km south-west of Calais, where the boats are typically launched. That meant its journey from France was significantly longer than most small-boat crossings.

The vessel was shadowed for around 10 hours by French rescue boats and when it reached UK waters at around lunchtime on Sunday, it was met by the coastguard and lifeboats off the Isle of Wight.

The migrants were taken ashore near Portsmouth, rather than along the coast at the port of Dover, which is more usual.

Their arrival was met by around 300 protesters staging a demonstration organised through Patriotic Platform, established by far-right activist Daniel Thomas, also known as Danny Tommo. He is an associate of the far-right anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Mr Thomas encouraged supporters to gather in Portsmouth and, in a live-stream from the scene, said: “Roads are all blocked, they are never going to be able to leave here.”

Protesters said they were trying to stop migrants being taken to the Manston processing centre in Kent.

The demonstration followed one in Dover on Saturday in which black-clad and masked protesters blocked roads while chanting “stop the boats”.

This mega-dinghy was spotted setting out from France carrying 230 migrants. AFP Show caption: This mega-dinghy was spotted setting out from France carryin…

The Dover protest was described by Kent Police as “spontaneous” but the force is facing questions about why it did not know about it in advance.

Hampshire Police have brought in a dispersal order lasting until Monday evening with officers “in the area to ensure the prevention of disorder”. Anyone who refuses to comply with the direction is “liable for arrest”, said the force.

Government minister Emma Reynolds condemned the “thuggish and intimidating behaviour” of the protesters in Portsmouth.

“Perhaps ‌the scale of the protest was something ​that we hadn't seen before, but the police have brought this under control,” the Chief Secretary to the Treasury told Sky News.

Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Hones, a Conservative politician, said the protests were a “wake-up call to the government”, saying that people were fed up with the lack of control of the UK’s borders.

The number of migrants arriving by small boat is down by around 40 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The UK’s Labour government says this drop shows the success of its deal with France to intercept the boats before they can cross the English Channel.

Lifejackets discarded by migrants after they landed in Portsmouth. Reuters Show caption: Lifejackets discarded by migrants after they landed in Ports…

But in response, people smugglers have been cramming more migrants on to each boat to maintain their profits. The number on one boat reached 230, the same amount of passengers as a Boeing 737 aircraft.

The mega dinghies continue to provide a visual reminder that migrants are continuing to arrive in large numbers.

A Home Office representative said: “This government is bearing down on dangerous small boat crossings and restoring control at our border.

“Joint efforts have seen over 48,000 crossing attempts prevented and 1,100 boats and engines seized since the election.”

“But we must go further, which is why we have signed a payment-by-results deal with the French to put 40 per cent more boots on the ground on French beaches.”