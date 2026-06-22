Palestine campaigners propose five tests for UK's next Prime Minister

Palestine campaigners in the UK have set out five challenges for the next occupant of Downing Street, which they say could fill gaps in the current government’s foreign policy.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation creates an opportunity for the incoming Labour leader to go in a different direction. One potential route is a tougher stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The proposed policy changes would impose deeper economic sanctions on Israel and increase cooperation with the UN, Arab governments and the EU to pressure Israel to withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories.

“This pledge card outlines five measures that would build on the government’s recognition of Palestine through immediate policy changes, and apply the same principles of international law that Labour has defended in Ukraine”, the Britain Palestine Project and the Council for Arab British Understanding wrote in a statement.

Their five demands are:

For the UK to ban all trade with illegal Israeli settlement goods and services. British nationals purchasing settlement property, and bidders for the E1 settlement project, would be penalised

The government should comply with the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion, by suspending all arms transfers to and from Israel and the UK-Israel Trade agreement “while its human rights clause remains breached”

The UK should work with EU and Arab partners, as well as the UN, to secure the Israeli withdrawal from occupied Palestinian territories

The UK should defend Jordan’s custodianship of Jerusalem, which has come under challenge

The UK should demand safe and open access for journalists into Gaza, and “secure access” for investigators

Mr Starmer's critics say he did not take a strong enough stance on the Palestinian issue, despite his landmark decision for the UK to recognise Palestine last year.

The government's partial arms embargo on Israel and escalating sanctions on violent settlers in the West Bank soured relations with Israel, but failed to appease the UK's growing movement of support for Palestinians.

Mr Starmer's departure follows last month's local election losses, with record gains for the anti-war, left-wing Green Party that has put sanctions on Israel at the heart of its policy.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation outside No 10 Downing Street on Monday. Getty Info

Nominations for a new Labour leader will open on July 9, with a new leader in place by 19 September, although, if Andy Burnham is the only candidate, it could be wrapped up by mid-July.

Mr Starmer said in his resignation speech that he had moved the party from the hard left, where it had been positioned under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, therefore “restoring trust” in Labour.

“I inherited a Labour party that was politically, financially and morally bankrupt. I was told time again that my party was finished, that we were history,” he said. “We proved those people wrong because we changed our party, ripping out the poison of anti-Semitism, restoring trust.”

He defended his government’s stated position of upholding international law. “Our reputation in the world restored with Britain standing up for decency, and the rule of law,” he said.

Little is known about the foreign policy views of Mr Burnham, the man who has done more than anyone else to pressure Mr Starmer into resigning. He spent the past nine years as mayor of the northern city of Manchester but returned to Westminster on Monday after winning a by-election last week.

His city was rocked by a terror attack on a synagogue last year. But in a recent interview with The Guardian, he insisted that, as mayor, he could “not judge” whether Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide. "I can't judge things of that enormity from where I am as mayor of Greater Manchester," he said.

Former health secretary Wes Streeting, who had been seeking nominations for the leadership but on Monday said he would fall in behind Mr Burnham, has repeatedly expressed concern about the strong sentiments towards the Palestinian issue in his constituency and across the country.

Polling of Labour Party members last month found that an overwhelming majority (87 per cent) support banning trade with illegal settlements, and 78 per cent support suspending all arms exports.

More than half (58 per cent) thought their Palestinian issue mattered when choosing a Labour leader.