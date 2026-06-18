UN experts call on Iran to free detained UK couple 'used as pawns'

UN rights experts have criticised the detention of two British citizens in Iran and called for their conviction over spying claims to be quashed.

UN Special Rapporteurs Prof Mai Sato and Dr Alice Edwards said they considered the detention of Craig and Lindsay Foreman to be one of “state hostage taking for political leverage”. The couple are being held in Evin prison.

The Foremans were arrested in Iran more than 18 months ago on suspicion of espionage and have been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The couple have rejected the allegations against them and say they were visiting Iran as part of a motorcycling trip around the world.

They are said to be on their second month of hunger strike, after prison authorities revoked their daily phone calls with family members in the UK.

The family of Lindsay and Craig Foreman visit Downing Street to mark 500 days of the couple's detention in Iran. PA Info

In a letter to the Iranian authorities, the UN experts raised concerns about “irregularities” in the couple's trial last year. The issues set out included an “absence of evidence”, a “lack of due process and safeguards" and a “failure to provide legal representation of their choice in a language they understand”.

“People must never be pawns in inter-state relations," they said in the letter. "Given the serious allegations of irregularities in relation to the ground for their arrest, prosecution and conviction, it is our view that the cases against them should be reopened and quashed."

Prof Sato and Dr Edwards said they had “grave concerns” about the couple’s physical and mental health. They are being kept in “overcrowded, unclean and violent conditions", the experts added.

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They also warned that the inadequate detention and prolonged periods of solitary confinement to which the Foremans were subjected could amount to torture.

The experts stressed that Iran had a duty to protect prisoners from the war with the US that broke out this year. That includes establishing evacuation routes and making sure detainees have access to food, water, electricity and basic hygiene.

Iranian authorities were required to give those jailed regular phone calls with their families and to allow consular visits and access by independent monitors “even when a country is under attack”.

The letter was sent to Iran in April, but was made public by the UN this week.

Ms Foreman previously spoke of the harsh conditions in prison, which had become more chaotic and violent since the start of the conflict. She told UK broadcaster ITV in March that she heard strikes nearby and felt the prison building shaking.

The couple's family in the UK had called for their release to be included in the deal to end the war between the US and Iran.UN experts have condemned the detention of British couple Craig and Lindsay Foreman in Iran's Evin prison as "state hostage taking for political leverage."

The couple, arrested 18 months ago on espionage charges they deny, have been sentenced to 10 years and are currently on their second month of hunger strike.

UN Special Rapporteurs raised concerns about trial "irregularities," citing absent evidence, lack of due process and inadequate legal representation, calling for their conviction to be quashed.

Detention conditions described as overcrowded, unclean and violent, with prolonged solitary confinement potentially amounting to torture, according to UN rights experts.

"Any serious peace framework with Iran must include the fate of foreign detainees. Peace cannot just mean quieter borders and open shipping routes," Ms Foreman's son said.

“My mum and Craig are British citizens. They are innocent people caught in a nightmare. They are now starving themselves because they feel there is no other way to be heard,” said Joe Bennett, Ms Foreman’s son.

“Any serious peace framework with Iran must include the fate of foreign detainees. Peace cannot just mean quieter borders and open shipping routes. It must mean people coming home."