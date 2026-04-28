London memorial wall to victims of Iran regime hit by arson attack

A memorial wall in London for the thousands killed in anti-regime protests in Iran has been damaged in a suspected arson attack.

The wall is in Golders Green, and the incident follows another alleged arson attack in the same area in which four Jewish community ambulances were destroyed.

A section of the wall is also dedicated to those killed in the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival in Israel in 2023. A more recent statement of solidarity for the Jewish community in the wake of recent attacks has been attached to a nearby tree.

A group calling itself Harakat Ashab Al Yamin Al Islamia, or Ashab Al Yamin, which translates as the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right Hand, has claimed responsibility for a number of attacks in London. It is suspected to be a front for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Other targets have included two synagogues, a former Jewish charity and the Iran International TV station. There was also an incident in which a drone was flown near the Israeli embassy.

The damage to the memorial set up to commemorate protesters killed in Iran. PA Info

The Met Police said the suspected arson attack took place at around 12.15am on Monday, and was reported just before 7.30pm. While counterterrorism police are leading the investigation, the incident is not being treated as terrorism, the force said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said the Met has stepped up armed patrols in the area, and is using officers specially trained to spot anyone who may be planning or preparing to commit criminal acts.

“We recognise that this incident will heighten concerns in the Golders Green area, where residents have already faced a series of attacks,” he said. “We are working closely with community organisations and leaders and want to reassure them that our protective security operation continues.”

Ali Vahedi, a volunteer from the Miga Rally community group that set up the memorial and organise security to watch the wall, said: “Last week a drone was here, people come and throw things like tomatoes and now last night, after this fire happened, it is getting more dangerous.

“We started security here three months ago because we did not feel safe.”

Miga Rally said in a statement: “The memorial wall is a peaceful place of remembrance, documenting lives lost and ensuring victims are not forgotten.

“Any attempt to damage or desecrate such a site is deeply troubling and an attack on the values of remembrance, dignity and community cohesion.

“We hope those responsible will be identified and held accountable.”

The Met also said that men arrested under terrorism laws over the Israeli embassy incident have now been released from police custody.

A 39-year-old man who was held on April 21 in Ealing, west London, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act, which allows someone to be arrested without a warrant if they are a suspected terrorist, has been released with no further action.

The second suspect, a 37-year-old man who was arrested in Devon on Sunday on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, has been bailed until July.

Forensics officers investigate a suspected firebomb outside Finchley Reform Synagogue. Getty Images Info

Grainy footage was posted online of the drone being flown in Kensington Park and reportedly crashing into a tree. Ashab Al Yamin claimed that the drone was carrying hazardous substances, but this later proved to be untrue.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “Although these two men have been released from custody, our investigation into this incident continues.

“We appreciate the community remains very concerned about this and other incidents that have targeted Jewish, Israeli or Iranian sites over recent weeks. We have made a total of 26 arrests across our various investigations and we continue to work to identify anyone who may have been involved.”

Of the 26 people arrested, eight have been charged and one convicted. The two men arrested over the drone incident are the only suspects so far to have been detained under terrorism laws.