UK summons Iranian ambassador over 'inflammatory' post

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The UK Foreign Office has summoned Iran’s ambassador to Britain, accusing the embassy of “unacceptable and inflammatory comments” on social media after calling for people to fight for Tehran.

The envoy was called in by Hamish Falconer, the Minister for the Middle East, following posts by Iran’s London embassy calling for recruits to Iran's fight with America and Israel, the Foreign Office confirmed.

Mr Falconer told ambassador Ali Mousavi that the remarks were “completely unacceptable” and the embassy must cease any form of communications “that could be interpreted as encouraging violence in the UK or internationally”.

“Iran’s brutal and repressive regime will continue to be called out by the UK Government for its malign activities on UK soil, its reckless attacks against our allies in the Gulf, and its violence against its own people,” he added.

The dispute centres on a campaign promoted by Iranian diplomatic missions in several countries, including Britain, Germany, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Iran’s London embassy called on “proud compatriots” in Britain to join what it described as a national effort, invoking sacrifice and resistance in a post made earlier this month.

It encouraged participation in a campaign framed as defending Iran’s sovereignty. However, a representative later denied the initiative promoted hostility, saying it was intended for those wishing to support their homeland and had been misunderstood.

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The issue has drawn international criticism, with Israel’s Foreign Ministry stating that diplomatic missions should not be used to promote violence, warning that “diplomatic cover cannot be a shield for terror activity”.

Authorities in Australia are also examining similar activity with the federal police investigating a now-deleted post from Iran’s embassy in Canberra inviting overseas participation in the same campaign.

Security concerns have intensified in the UK amid reports of alleged Iranian-linked operations. According to LBC Radio, a journalist was approached by an individual claiming ties to Iran’s intelligence apparatus during an undercover investigation into recent attacks on Jewish and Iranian dissident sites.

A total of 26 people have now been arrested in connection with a series of terror incidents including arson on four ambulances owned by a Jewish charity.

A group claiming links to Tehran, Harakat Ashab Al Yamin Al Islamia, has reportedly said it was behind the ambulance attack and investigations are ongoing.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said his government will respond firmly to “malign state actors” and confirmed that new legislation would be introduced to strengthen powers against foreign interference. He also expressed concern about Iran’s use of proxy groups.

Ahad Ghanbary, an Iranian community advocate, beside the memorial wall in north west London where police are investigating a suspected arson attack. PA Info

Pressure has been mounting on ministers to take tougher action against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which western governments have long accused of supporting militant groups across the Middle East. The US designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organisation in 2019, and calls for similar action in the UK have grown.

Tensions have been further heightened by an incident in north London where a memorial wall dedicated to victims of anti-regime protests in Iran was recently damaged in a suspected arson attack. The site also commemorates victims of the Nova music festival attack in Israel.

Britain’s security services are understood to be assessing whether the incidents form part of a broader pattern of coordinated activity linked to Iran.