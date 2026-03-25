Police refused to investigate theft of Starmer adviser Morgan McSweeney's phone

Police in London have confirmed they initially failed to investigate the theft of a phone belonging to Morgan McSweeney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s former chief of staff.

Mr McSweeney told the Metropolitan Police that his phone was stolen as he returned home from a restaurant in central London on October 20 last year, making him one of the many victims whose phones have been snatched in the UK capital.

The theft meant that messages relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment as British Ambassador to the US could potentially be lost.

Mr McSweeney told police the phone was taken by a man wearing a balaclava on an electric bike, the The State of It podcast from The Times and The Sunday Times reported.

He was given a crime reference number but the case was closed. Mr McSweeney was not spoken to directly because they were said to be “too busy”.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed receiving a report from “a man in his 40s” but said it had incorrectly recorded the location that the alleged incident took place.

Morgan McSweeney pictured on Downing Street. PA Wire Info

Police said a previous review of the allegation, including whether there was CCTV available, “did not identify any realistic lines of inquiry” and the investigation was closed.

A police spokesperson said: “On Monday October 20 police received a report from a man in his 40s alleging that his phone had been snatched.

“The incident was recorded as having taken place in Belgrave Street, E1. A review of the allegation, including a consideration of whether there was available CCTV, did not identify any realistic lines of inquiry. The investigation was subsequently closed.

“In the course of responding to a recent media inquiry, we became aware that the address was entered incorrectly at the time of the initial call and should instead have been recorded as Belgrave Road, Pimlico.

“Having identified this error, the report will be amended and the assessment of whether there is available evidence revisited.”

London has been hit by a wave of mobile phone thefts in recent years. Met Police Info

Lord Mandelson, a fixture in the Labour Party since the 1980s, is the focus of a police investigation following the US release of files owned by Epstein.

Mr McSweeney quit as Mr Starmer's chief of staff Downing Street in February under immense pressure, with many having blamed him for pushing the appointment of Lord Mandelson. He said he took “full responsibility” for the appointment Mr Mandelson as Washington envoy.

MPs have ordered the UK government to release tens of thousands of documents relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment in 2024 after questions over how the peer was vetted and what was known about his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Cabinet Office does have some of the messages between him and Lord Mandelson, it is understood.

A government spokesperson previously said: “We are committed to complying with the humble address in full while continuing to support the Metropolitan Police with their investigation.”