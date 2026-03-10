British MPs reject ban on social media for under-16s

An Australian-style ban on social media for under-16s has been rejected by MPs in the UK.

The age limit had been backed by peers earlier this year after growing calls from campaigners including actor Hugh Grant.

Supporters of the ban said parents are in “an impossible position” over the online harms their children are being exposed to. Others, including children's charity the NSPCC, warned a ban could drive teenagers into unregulated parts of the internet. Countries including France have also been considering following in Australia's footsteps by introducing age limits.

MPs voted 307 to 173 against the proposed change to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which was brought forward by Conservative former minister Lord Nash.

However, a ban could still come in future after the Commons supported a government bid to give additional powers to the Secretary of State. Under the amendment in lieu, Science Secretary Liz Kendall could “restrict or ban children of certain ages from accessing social media services and chat bots”.

She could also limit children’s VPN use, restrict access to addictive features, and change the age of digital consent in the UK.

Lord Nash described the Commons vote as “deeply disappointing” and pledged to do “all that we can” to revive the amendment in the House of Lords.

Education Minister Olivia Bailey told MPs: “Many parents and campaign groups have called for an outright ban on social media for under-16s. Others, including children’s charities, have warned that a blanket ban could drive children towards less regulated corners of the internet or leave teenagers unprepared when they do come online.

“That is why, last week, the government launched a consultation to seek views to help shape our next steps and ensure children can grow up with a safer, healthier and more enriching relationship with the online world.”

The consultation will look at whether social media platforms should have a minimum age requirement and whether platforms should switch off addictive features such as autoplay.

Labour MP John McDonnell rebelled against the government on Monday, voting in favour of the Lords amendment. Meanwhile, 107 Labour MPs abstained, including North Somerset’s Sadik Al-Hassan.

Mr Al-Hassan had earlier said: “Parents like me are locked in a daily battle that they simply cannot win alone, fighting platforms that have been specifically designed to keep children hooked.

“As a pharmacist, I know if a drug were causing such measurable harm for 78 per cent, it would be withdrawn, reformulated or placed behind a counter with strict controls on who could access it.

“We would act, because that is what the evidence demanded. The same logic must apply here. We have an identifiable source, we have overwhelming evidence of harm, and we have the power to act.”

Lord Nash said: “It is deeply disappointing that the House of Commons has chosen to gamble on a process which may lead to half measures – doing little to avert the damage of social media – with no fixed timeline and no opportunity for proper parliamentary scrutiny.”

During the debate, shadow education secretary Laura Trott pressed the government to introduce a ban on phones in schools, saying: “Polling out today shows 40 per cent of children are shown explicit content during the school day.

“That’s happening right now. This is an emergency. No more guidance, no more consultations. Legislate, do something about it.”