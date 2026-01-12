Labour MP threatened over support for Islamic centre after racist attack

Police Scotland are investigating social media threats against a Labour politician who posted her disgust after two men threatened worshippers with a meat cleaver at an Islamic centre.

Melanie Ward, the MP for Kirkcaldy in Fife and former chief executive of Medical Aid for Palestinians, expressed her outrage after Muslims were targeted by racists at the Kirkcaldy Islamic Centre. The town has a Muslim population of almost 1,500, about 2 per cent of the community.

The two men damaged vehicles in the car park then entered the building threatening congregants “displaying clear intent to inflict further harm”, the centre said in a statement.

Police responded swiftly and arrested them after they fled the scene. “By the grace of God, no injuries were sustained,” the centre added. “During this testing period, we stand united in prayer, resilience, and our shared commitment to peace, respect, and harmony within our community.”

Following the “appalling” incident just after Christmas, Ms Ward visited the centre and posted a picture of herself there on Facebook.

“The level of racism, hatred and vitriol written by people on that post was so appalling that I had to switch off the comment function and delete some of the worst abuse,” she said.

Melanie Ward, centre of back row, visited Kirkcaldy Islamic Centre after racist threats were made. Melanie Ward / Facebook

The MP, who had a long career working for humanitarian charities, including the International Rescue Committee, described her disgust that people “would seek to stir up hatred and division in this way”.

Detectives are investigating whether some of those abusive posts met a criminal threshold, she added.

The abuse included a picture of masked men giving the Nazi salute and brandishing SS symbols at Kirkcaldy town hall.

“The people of our town, categorically reject this vile display of hate, racism and division,” the MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy wrote on LinkedIn.

“Many in our community are feeling scared, disgusted, and frankly ashamed that people who live among us feel comfortable participating in such an act,” she added.

Two men who face racist related and threatening behaviour charges have been remanded into custody.

The incident will put further pressure for the government to publish its report on the definition of Islamophobia which was expected at the end of last year.