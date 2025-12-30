Abu Dhabi's Ten11 cafe launches in London

An Abu Dhabi cafe known for its coffee and brunch has launched in London’s Knightsbridge.
The Ten11 cafe is across the road from Hyde Park Corner and a few steps away from the Peninsula and the Lanesborough hotels.
Among its signature breakfasts is the Croissant Crown, a croissant ring layered with soft egg, smashed avocado, whipped mascarpone and chive cream, seasonal vegetables and herbs.
There are also distinct Emirati flavours such as balaleet, made of crispy vermicelli noodles, spiced with saffron and cardamom cream, and served with an omelette.
The cafe's head chef Jabari Mears, who led the kitchens at The Botanist in Sloane Square and was a competitor on the BBC's MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020, said he learnt new techniques to make balaleet.
“The magic of it is in eating it. It's like a full English breakfast. It doesn't look like a lot, but when you eat it, it becomes a classic for quite a lot of people,” he said.
But it can also be “Marmite-ish” with diners either loving or hating it, he added.
The cafe's Shakshuka Imperiale consists of baked free-range eggs with a saffron and harissa tomato sauce, topped with whipped feta and coriander, served with zaatar flatbread.
The breakfast pastries and cakes are sourced from Deptford vegan and gluten-free bakery Arapina.
The restaurant also hopes to attract London residents with no connections to the UAE, offering dishes such as the Salmon Avocado Millefeuille, with mascarpone, gherkins, dill, beetroot, smoked salmon and crushed avocado.
“Now, after Covid, people want good value for money, but they also want something a bit more interesting than what they can do at home. The Millefeuille is a nice twist on that,” said Mears.
Lunch includes the Knightsbridge Croque – with truffle béchamel, Montgomery cheddar, seared sirloin steak, a fried egg and fresh truffle shavings.
Other highlights include a rich wild mushroom risotto, and seasonal salads such as the Caesar salad and the Park Supergreen for those seeking lighter options.
The cafe is also working on its afternoon tea selection which will be launched soon. “It will feature a lot of the classics, a lot of sweet treats for guests with an Emirati twist,” Mears said.
He is working with the Arepina bakery to develop “standout” cakes to accompany the teas. There is also a plan to expand to dinner.
When asked about Ten 11's potential in London, Mears said he draws inspiration from Caravan, which pioneered the combination of cafe and restaurant culture and now has branches across London. He was a chef at Caravan's original branch on Exmouth Market.
“I feel like Ten11 has the potential to be a similar kind of concept where it's something really new and inventive and fresh,” he said.
He hopes the cafe can turn into a “branded empire” in London. “Ten11 comes from a culture that I don't think is clearly represented on the high street in the UK. It’s a nice little twist on the classics,” he said.
