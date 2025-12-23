UK police introduce ‘Blue Light Hijab’ with magnetic release to protect officers

A British police force has begun providing its officers with a hijab that comes with a magnetic quick release, allowing it to drop off if pulled in a confrontation.
Leicestershire Police say the design allows the lower part to come free, which will prevent the risk of strangulation, while maintaining a modest and professional appearance.
Known as the Blue Light Hijab, it has been attracting interest from other emergency services, the National Health Service, and the private sector in the UK.
It was developed by Detective Sergeant Yassin Desai, the founder of Leicestershire Police Association of Muslim Police, who came up with the concept 20 years ago.
Over the years, DS Desai has been trying to find a manufacturer and looked at police force designs from around the world that did not suit Muslim officers in the UK.
He consulted Dr Angela Davies, an associate professor textile and garment technology at Leicester’s De Montfort University (DMU) and her colleague, technician Kay Radford, in 2022.
Working with serving Muslim officers, the design team went through rounds of wear trials, safety testing, materials analysis and user feedback before finalising the design.
DS Desai said that the design was successfully tested in “combat trials”.
“It’s actually taken years to develop properly. It’s amazing to think after three years of research and development, we have got the design of this right, and we’re taking it forward together. It’s a great product, it’s safe and protects Muslim women’s dignity,” he said.
Leicestershire Police said that its officers have already begun wearing the new hijab.
“It is reassuring to know that this hijab, which will be issued as part of an officer’s personal protective equipment, is comfortable and safe as well as looking smart and professional,” said Inspector Marina Waka.
“I hope it will inspire Muslim women to consider becoming a police officer knowing they can wear a hijab that protects them while fulfilling their religious requirements as well.”
Trainee officer Hafsah Abba-Gana said: “It is reassuring to know that my faith and my role can work hand in hand, especially as someone who is new to the force.”
Leicestershire Police Chief Constable David Sandall described the hijab was “incredible achievement” with a design that is “deceptively simple”.
“It’s not until you speak to the team involved that you realise how many wearer trials, combat trials and design iterations it has gone through,” he said.
“Creating a uniform that works for everyone makes us a better, more representative and more inclusive force.”