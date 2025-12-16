Two men charged in UK with terrorist training at 'Hezbollah-run airport'

Two men have been charged with attending terrorist training in Lebanon linked with the banned organisation Hezbollah.
Annis Makki, 40, and Mohamad Hadi Kassir, 33, both of central London, have been charged with the offences, which are said to have taken place in September 2021. They are accused of belonging to Hezbollah and receiving training at Birket Jabbour airbase, 20km north of Metulla, Israel’s northernmost point on the Lebanon border.
In January last year, Israeli warplanes struck the military airstrip at Birket Jabbour with five rockets as part of its campaign against Hezbollah. The Israeli military said it had been used to direct terror attacks at Israel.
The Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in 2023 that the airstrip had been established by Iran “for terror purposes”. During his speech he said “the territory is Lebanese, the control [over this airport] is Iranian, and the target is Israeli”.
Mr Makki has also been charged with being involved in the preparation of terrorist acts, sharing a Hezbollah video and supporting Hamas. Mr Kassir is also accused of receiving terror training in Baffliyeh, south Lebanon in 2015.
They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Tuesday. The men were first arrested on April 1 at their home addresses before being bailed. They were then rearrested on December 10 and charged on Tuesday.
