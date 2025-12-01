Outrage over push to rename Dublin's Herzog Park

A proposal to rename Dublin’s Herzog Park to show solidarity with Palestine has sparked accusations that it is an attempt to erase part of Ireland's Jewish history.

The park is named after Chaim Herzog, the father of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Chaim Herzog is himself a former Israeli president who was born in Belfast and raised in Dublin. Chaim Herzog's father was the chief rabbi of Ireland from 1919 to 1937, during the country's march to independence.

Dublin City councillors were due to vote on a motion to rename the park on Monday, but the council's chief executive has suggested it should be withdrawn following a backlash.

Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin described the proposal as “overtly divisive and wrong” as he called for its withdrawal on Sunday. “The proposal is a denial of our history and will without any doubt be seen as anti-Semitic,” he said.

Chaim Herzog, who died in 1997, in the UK in 1974. Getty Images

Ireland's chief rabbi Yoni Wieder said that renaming the park would mean the “shameful erasure of Irish-Jewish history”, and that it would send a “painful message of isolation to a minority already experiencing difficulties”.

He pointed to Chaim Herzog’s service with the Allied forces against Nazi Germany, and said he was “affectionately known as the Sinn Feinn rabbi” for his support of the Irish Republican cause. “Herzog Park is not just a name on a sign. It is a visible reminder that Jewish life has deep and vibrant roots in Dublin,” he said, writing in The Irish Times.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaking at the funeral of Capt Omer Neutra, a 21-year-old American-Israeli soldier, captured by Hamas on October 7. AFP

Isaac Herzog's office described the move to rename the park as “shame and disgraceful.”

“We hope that the legacy of a figure at the forefront of establishing the relations between Israel and Ireland, and the fight against anti-Semitism and tyranny, will still get the respect it deserves today,” the Israeli presidency said.

Dublin City Council's chief executive Richard Shakespeare said on Monday that he recommended that the vote did not proceed because of an “administrative oversight”. He said that while local government laws give the council the authority to change the name, it requires them to do so using “a secret ballot of qualified electors” – but that regulations for such a ballot were “not yet in place”.

“I am proposing to withdraw the report from the agenda with a recommendation that the matter be referred back to the commemorations and naming committee for consideration of the statutory procedure,” he said.

Maurice Cohen, who leads the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, said the proposal was “already perceived by our community as a gross act of anti-Semitism”.

The motion was originally submitted by Sinn Fein councillor Kourtney Kenny in June 2024. She proposed that the park should be renamed after Hind Rajab, a five-year old killed in an Israeli attack on Gaza. Renaming the park after Hind was not possible because of a policy adopted in 2017 which states that any nominee must have been dead for at least 20 years.

In July, the committee agreed that a motion to remove the Herzog name would be put to councillors.

Ireland has been among Israel’s most vocal critics in Europe, and relations between the two countries are strained. The Israeli embassy in Dublin closed in December last year after Ireland became one of the first European countries to recognise Palestine. Ireland has been preparing to sanction trade with illegal Israel settlements for over a year.

“The government has been openly critical of the policies and actions of the government of Israel in Gaza and the West Bank, and rightly so,” said Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee.

“Renaming a Dublin park in this way – to remove the name of an Irish Jewish man – has nothing to do with this and has no place in our inclusive republic. In my view this name change should not proceed and I urge Dublin city councillors to vote against it.”

Barry Andrews, one of Dublin's European Parliament members, pointed to the period of reconciliation when the park was named. “The park was named after former Israeli president and Irishman Chaim Herzog in 1995, a few years after agreement of the Oslo Accords when the then Israeli government appeared to be serious about the two-state solution,” he wrote on X. “That is the version of Israel that we want, not the vicious and criminal nationalism of [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, [National Security Minister Itamir] Ben-Gvir and [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu.”

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Draw: Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

TOUR DE FRANCE INFO Dates: July 1-23

Distance: 3,540km

Stages: 21

Number of teams: 22

Number of riders: 198

SPIDER-MAN%3A%20ACROSS%20THE%20SPIDER-VERSE %3Cp%3EDirectors%3A%20Joaquim%20Dos%20Santos%2C%20Kemp%20Powers%2C%20Justin%20K.%20Thompson%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Shameik%20Moore%2C%20Hailee%20Steinfeld%2C%20Oscar%20Isaac%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Ant-Man%20and%20the%20Wasp%3A%20Quantumania %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeyton%20Reed%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Paul%20Rudd%2C%20Evangeline%20Lilly%2C%20Jonathan%20Majors%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Price, base / as tested: Dhxxx

Engine: 5.7L V8

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 395hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 556Nm @ 3,950rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cylinder%20turbo%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E680hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C020Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEarly%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh530%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid