Hezbollah terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper thrown out

A terrorism charge against Liam Og O hAnnaidh, a rapper with the group Kneecap, has been dropped on a technicality.

The 27-year-old, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, had been accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a concert at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, in November.

However, the case was thrown out because he was charged a day later than the six-month time limit.

At Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring agreed with Mr O hAnnaidh’s lawyers, who argued that the case had begun too late.

In his judgment, Mr Goldspring said: “These proceedings were instituted unlawfully and are null.”

Mr O hAnnaidh’s lawyer Brenda Campbell KC told a court last month that the Attorney General had not given permission for the case to be brought against the defendant when police informed him he was to face a terror charge on May 21.

She said consent was given the following day, which meant the charge fell outside the six-month time frame in which criminal charges against a defendant can be brought.

There were huge cheers from the public gallery as the chief magistrate handed down his judgment, with Mr O hAnnaidh smiling and putting both his thumbs up to supporters at the conclusion of the hearing.

Following the hearing, the rapper told crowds: “We will not be silent.”

Mr O hAnnaidh said: “This entire process was never about me.

“It was never about any threat to the public, it was never about terrorism – a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress.

“It was always about Gaza, about what happens if you dare to speak up.”

He continued: “Your attempts to silence us have failed because we’re right and you’re wrong. We will not be silent.

“We said we would fight you in your court and we would win. Today, we have.

“If anyone on this planet is guilty of terrorism, it’s the British state. Free Palestine.”

Mr O’hAnnaidh has been welcomed by hundreds of fans at both of his previous court appearances – with many waving flags and holding banners.

In a statement issued before his appearance at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, the rap trio criticised the Metropolitan Police for preventing their supporters from gathering near the court.

A significant crowd attended his last hearing.

“We massively appreciate the support of what we know are the majority of the public, who can see this farce for what it is,” they said.

