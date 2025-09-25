UK government considers rescue plan for suppliers to cyber-crippled Jaguar Land Rover

The British government is considering a rescue plan for Jaguar Land Rover suppliers following the major cyber attack on the luxury carmaker, as experts warned The National that the UK must face up to “significant cyber vulnerabilities”.

JLR employs more than 30,000 people, with a supply chain involving around 200,000 workers, whose jobs are potentially at risk after the attack shut down the company at the end of August. Lost revenue is currently estimated at £1.7 billion.

The company has been forced to pause production until October 1 to tackle the impact of the shutdown, increasing the estimated lost revenue to more than £2 billion.

With unions warning that JLR suppliers are facing collapse, one option being considered is for the government to buy parts used by the manufacturer to keep the suppliers trading until production restarts.

The government is also understood to be looking at backing loans for JLR suppliers, but it is likely to rule out a costly furlough scheme for workers, like the one used during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A government announcement is expected after MPs on the business committee meet the suppliers later on Thursday and relay their discussions to ministers.

JLR would normally build about 1,000 cars a day, so the shutdown has stopped 25,000 vehicles being produced this month. The company's cash reserves are under severe pressure after production was halted at three factories.

Empty shelves inside a Marks & Spencer shop after a cyber attack in April. PA

JLR is one of the highest-profile victims of cyber crime in the UK this year, after retailers Marks & Spencer and the Co-op were targeted. On Thursday, the Co-op said the cyber attack in April, which left 2,000 shops with empty shelves, had dented profits by £80 million.

“The UK does have significant cyber vulnerabilities and it is widely recognised that better cyber security and resilience is needed, particularly for critical infrastructure,” said Dr Joseph Devanny, of the Department of War Studies at King’s College London.

The attacks have led to comparisons with the victims of terrorism.

Dr Gareth Mott, a cyber expert at the Rusi think tank, said the state would take a front foot to ensure security if a similar company was the victim to violence, but “the culture isn't there” for cybercrime or ransomware.

He suggested that society’s “period of numbness” over cyber breaches was ending after the “bare shelves” at M&S and “people getting temporarily laid off at JLR”.

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs: 2019 Lincoln MKC Price, base / as tested: Dh169,995 / Dh192,045 Engine: Turbocharged, 2.0-litre, in-line four-cylinder Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 253hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 389Nm @ 2,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.7L / 100km

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, (Leon banned). Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

Director: Romany Saad

Starring: Mirfat Amin, Boumi Fouad and Tariq Al Ibyari

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

WITHIN%20SAND %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Moe%20Alatawi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Ra%E2%80%99ed%20Alshammari%2C%20Adwa%20Fahd%2C%20Muhand%20Alsaleh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MIDWAY Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment

Directed: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Darren Criss

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

EPL's youngest Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

15 years, 181 days old

15 years, 181 days old Max Dowman (Arsenal)

15 years, 235 days old

15 years, 235 days old Jeremy Monga (Leicester)

15 years, 271 days old

15 years, 271 days old Harvey Elliott (Fulham)

16 years, 30 days old

16 years, 30 days old Matthew Briggs (Fulham)

16 years, 68 days old

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent