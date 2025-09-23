Palestine marches inspire leftists to launch Paris peace conference

A peace conference in Paris hopes to build on popular support for Palestine to create a global movement against war.

The conference on October 5 will bring together up to 4,000 left-wing politicians, trade unionists and peace activists from across Europe, with a follow up planned in London for 2026 with the support of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

It’s aim is to create an “international co-operation” for peace movements that have grown across Europe and the world in response to the Gaza war, according to organiser John Rees of campaign group Stop The War.

This grouping would resemble intergovernmental bodies like Nato and the EU, but for “ordinary people … trade unionists and working people”

“The governments have their bodies that do that. They have Nato they have the EU … internationalism for them is an automatic. But for ordinary people, for trade unionists and working people, internationalism has to be built,” he said, answering a question from The National.

“We’re beginning to construct that kind of international co-ordination. There is no question – irrespective of the level of reporting – the scale of the Palestinian movement in this country has had a profound impact.

The conference’s programme will discuss Palestine, but also European re-armament after US President Trump “mandated” Nato countries to increase their defence spending, and the “importance of the trade union movement” in addressing these issues.

There will also be discussions on how to combat the growing far-right in the UK, France and other European countries.

The movement has been endorsed by veteran MP Jeremy Corbyn and MP Zarah Sultana who are in the throes of founding a new left-wing party challenging Labour.

French MP Jerome Legavre briefs media about the peace conference, in London. EPA

French MP Jerome Legavre said the conference would help exponentially build the movement.

“The conference will bring together activists, politicians and trade unionists from many countries representing thousands and thousands of people,” he said.

“These activists will be engaged in a battle against their own governments, because it is those governments that are leading us to catastrophe.”

“The scene is set in Europe for a political battle between citizens of Europe and the governments of Europe,” he said.

