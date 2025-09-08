London commuter nightmare as strike shuts Tube

London’s underground rail network came to a standstill on Monday due to a strike, forcing many people to work from home or find alternative ways to commute.

Some greeted by shuttered Tube stations chose to run, cycle or catch a river taxi. Those who tried to take the bus found most were extremely overcrowded.

Transport for London’s website crashed as commuters tried to work out what was going on. For many, it coincided with their first week back at work or school after summer holidays.

Tube trains are stacked at Upminster rail depot in Upminster, England as London Underground workers strike. Getty Images

One commenter on X pointed out that, due to the feasibility of remote working, the strike was actually affecting key workers and minimum wage workers the most.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union including drivers, signallers and maintenance workers launched a series of strikes over pay and conditions.

The action started on Sunday but the biggest impact was expected on Monday morning, and will likely last until Friday.

TFL warned there would be few or no services between Monday and Thursday.

Employees formed picket lines outside Tube stations on Monday.

There will also be no Docklands Light Railway services on Tuesday and Thursday because of a strike by RMT members in a separate pay dispute.

The Elizabeth Line, which operates trains to Heathrow Airport, and the overground rail network will operate as normal, but some stations will see disruption, and TfL said trains were likely to be extremely busy.

TfL has offered a 3.4 per cent pay rise, which it described as “fair”, and said it cannot afford to meet the RMT’s demand for a cut in the working week. The RMT union said the dispute centred on pay, fatigue management, shift patterns and a reduction in the working week. Staff typically work 35 hours

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said union demands for a cut in the 35-hour week were “simply unaffordable” and would cost hundreds of millions of pounds.

The last Tube-wide strike was three years ago, over pay and pensions, but Mr Dent said this week’s action will be different because separate groups of workers will walk out on different days.

“It will be very damaging for us,” he added.

An RMT representative said: “We are not going on strike to disrupt small businesses or the public.

“This strike is going ahead because of the intransigent approach of TfL management and their refusal to even consider a small reduction in the working week in order to help reduce fatigue and the ill-health effects of long-term shift work on our members.

“We believe a shorter working week is fair and affordable, particularly when you consider TfL has a surplus of £166 million last year and a £10 billion annual operating budget.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, estimated there would be a £110 million impact on its members due to lost trade, with the overall economic impact on London twice that. She said it was having a “devastating impact” on the busy first week back to work and school.

Conservative MP for Bexley and Sidcup, Louie French, said on X the Mayor, Sadiq Khan, was “missing in action” as he was still to comment by 9am. Instead, he had posted a video about redevelopment in Grosvenor Square.

As well as disruption for commuters and tourists, the strikes have prompted British rock band Coldplay to reschedule two concerts at Wembley Stadium this week, while US singer Post Malone also postponed his two shows in London until later in the month.

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20CarbonSifr%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202022%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Onur%20Elgun%2C%20Mustafa%20Bosca%20and%20Muhammed%20Yildirim%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Climate%20tech%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%241%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

General%20Classification %3Cp%3E1.%20Elisa%20Longo%20Borghini%20(ITA)%20Trek-Segafredo%3Cbr%3E2.%20Gaia%20Realini%20(ITA)%20Trek-Segafredo%207%20secs%3Cbr%3E3.%20Silvia%20Persico%20(ITA)%20UAE%20Team%20ADQ%201%20min%2018%20secs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Players Selected for La Liga Trials U18 Age Group

Name: Ahmed Salam (Malaga)

Position: Right Wing

Nationality: Jordanian Name: Yahia Iraqi (Malaga)

Position: Left Wing

Nationality: Morocco Name: Mohammed Bouherrafa (Almeria)

Position: Centre-Midfield

Nationality: French Name: Mohammed Rajeh (Cadiz)

Position: Striker

Nationality: Jordanian U16 Age Group

Name: Mehdi Elkhamlichi (Malaga)

Position: Lead Striker

Nationality: Morocco

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre V6 Power: 295hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 355Nm at 5,200rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.7L/100km Price: Dh179,999-plus On sale: now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Emergency Director: Kangana Ranaut Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry Rating: 2/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPurpl%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarl%20Naim%2C%20Wissam%20Ghorra%2C%20Jean-Marie%20Khoueir%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHub71%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%20and%20Beirut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%242%20million%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

MANDOOB %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Ali%20Kalthami%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Mohammed%20Dokhei%2C%20Sarah%20Taibah%2C%20Hajar%20Alshammari%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Isle of Dogs Director: Wes Anderson Starring: Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Ed Norton, Greta Gerwig, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson Three stars