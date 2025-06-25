UK's largest Jewish body suspends five members after criticism of Israel

The UK’s largest representative body for British Jews has suspended five of its members who wrote an open letter criticising Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews investigated 36 members who signed the letter which was published in the Financial Times in April, and found them to be in breach of the code of conduct.

In the board’s conclusions published on Tuesday, it said that the members had “misled” the public in presenting the letter as an “official document of the board as a whole”.

Five deputies who were seen to have promoted the letter further after its publication will be suspended for two years, with three of them given a change to shorten the suspension to six months. The remaining cosignatories were issued a formal caution.

The group of five were not named in the statement, but they are said to be surprised and hurt by the outcome, as they had hoped their letter would push the board to present a wider range of views within the community on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The investigating panel stressed that the breach was not due to the “content of the letter” but to the “behaviour of the signatories”, who had actively promoted it.

The panel also said its team had spent “considerable time” contacting media outlets to correct the coverage of the letter, which had been portrayed as an official statement from the board.

“We are a democratic organisation that welcomes debate, diversity and free speech. Managing diversity of opinion within our organisation depends on our Code of Conduct,” said Michael Wegier, the board’s chief executive.

“That code ensures deputies do not create misunderstandings about the position of the board or its members, do not bring the institution into disrepute, and treat one another and the institution with respect.”

The BoD’s members are elected by their synagogues, charities and other Jewish organisations as representatives.

The letter caused significant outrage and debate when it was published, prompting a large number of complaints to the BoD.

Daniel Grossman, one of the letter’s signatories who resigned from the board in May, said the decision risked undermining faith in the BoD – which has historically been the main representative of the Jewish community to the UK government.

“It will show to more deputies that change from within is quite futile, and if you try to speak out you get suspended,” Mr Grossman told The National.

The letter had led to more hardline support from the BoD for Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza and Iran. “If anything they’ve double down on their support,” Mr Grossman said, pointing to its recent statements on the escalation in Iran.

Though debates about the war are commonplace among British Jews, the 36 members were criticised for “airing dirty laundry” in public. The tension shattered an image of unity which the Board of Deputies has sought to project.

The letter's supporters say it emerged out of frustration for the BoD's ardent support of the war, which they said was no longer representative for many British Jews.

They also pointed to growing support in Israel for a hostage deal with Hamas, including from the victims’ families, and opposition to the Israeli military's resumption of hostilities when the first stage of the ceasefire ended in March.

The signatories in the April letter wrote that their “Jewish values compel us to stand up and to speak out”.

“We know in our hearts we cannot turn a blind eye or remain silent at [the] renewed loss of life and livelihoods, with hopes dwindling for a peaceful reconciliation and the return of the hostages,” they said in the letter.

“Israel’s soul is being ripped out and we, members of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, fear for the future of the Israel we love and have such close ties to.”

