The Sobha Realty partnership helping Arsenal's training ground get match-fit

Blink and you would miss it. The entrance to the Sobha Realty Arsenal Training Ground is a cutaway in a high hedge running along a row of detached houses where the rolling English countryside meets the motorway network.

A trailblazing centre that was bought and opened in the era of Arsene Wegner’s 2003-2004 Invincibles team, the 147-acre site north of London is also a jewel in the global ambitions of the Sobha Realty property empire.

The Arsenal Women's team during a training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. John Walton/PA Wire.

Naming rights were acquired this year, allowing the real estate company to place the team as its prime marketing vehicle.

No one could act as a greater champion of the talking points of the training ground than facilities manager Sean O’Connor. No one except perhaps the former player Tony Adams, who was captain of the club when the 10 new all-weather pitches first opened around the turn of the century. In fact, the pair make a practised double act, with Mr O’Connor still referring to Mr Adams as captain.

Figures about the ground trip lightly from O’Connor such as the 17 miles of pipes under the pitches or the £1 million cost of replacing the hybrid grass, cork and fibre first team practice pitch.

A hanger-like gym facility with training and rehabilitation equipment, including a gravity-altered treadmill adapted from Nasa technology was the last big opening at the Hertfordshire site in 2018 when Unai Emery was the manager. O’Connor hints that another big redevelopment could be on the cards talking about accommodation facilities and partnerships, including specialist health care and rehabilitation ventures.

Arsenal's Sobha Realty Training Centre. Photo: Sobha Realty

New levels of ambition for the facility are central to the potential that Juliet Slot, the chief commercial officer of the club and linchpin of the relationship with Sobha, sees as underwritten by the sponsorship template. “You get a sense of the care and attention that goes into every detail to create the best environment to fuel our teams’ performance,” she said. “Excellence is at the heart of our partnership. Bringing them on board as our naming rights partner for the training ground was something new for us, and their expertise is helping us to realise new opportunities for the space, and ensure we are always moving forward in creating world-class facilities for the future.”

The effort to create awareness in the UK of Sobha as a property developer focused on developments in the Middle East, or indeed in Texas and India, is not limited to the TV coverage of the club that came second in the league last season, qualifying for Europe’s Champions League football in 2025-26.

The company has also raised awareness with a place on the hallowed turf at Lord's during this week's ICC world test championship of cricket.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins at Lord's. Sobha Realty is expanding its brand visibility in the UK through high-profile sports sponsorships— not just with Arsenal, but also by raising awareness during the ICC World Test Championship of cricket at Lord's. AP

There is also a Sobha showroom on the most prized part of the Monopoly board in Park Lane, central London. The studio on Park Lane is a statement for the business, like the high-profile tie-up with Arsenal, designed for maximum impact. The location is obviously prestigious and a lure for inviting potential clients. It also is well located for people who walk in after recognising the brand or seeking it out online. For the marketing channels that Sobha maintains in the UK such as its real estate agents, the studio is also a place of hospitality. Displays of new developments dot the two floors of the building, which overlooks Hyde Park.

Sobha Realty Global Studio. Photo: Sobha Realty

Sales staff are able to promote Dubai as attractive to the UK investor for a cavalcade of reasons. Property investors in the domestic market are beleaguered and complain of a lost decade. Property taxes are higher, prices are volatile and not now growing as fast as the previous decade. Rental yields do not clearly exceed the interest and tax levels to give super returns. The attractions of releasing UK property equity and recycling the funds into Dubai holdings have only grown since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new trend for the sales team is the wave of UK residents who have reacted negatively to recent increases in taxes and the stalled growth of the overall economy, seeking new careers and better lifestyle options in Dubai and the region. With moving to Dubai on the cards, many new clients are buying off-plan in London with an eye on moving into the development some time after they have set up their new jobs.

“We're witnessing a growing interest in the UK from investors, individuals, and families opting for Dubai as their new home, reflecting an expanding allure of Dubai as an ideal destination globally,” said Ashish Parakh, group chief sales and marketing officer. “We are dedicated to facilitating this transition by focusing on developing integrated communities that provide physical space, a sense of belonging, opportunity, and long-term value. We offer tailored services designed for international residents. We guide UK buyers through each stage of their journey to Dubai, enabling them to embark on this new chapter in their lives.”

Sobha Realty Training Centre. Photo: Sobha Realty

The company likes to boast it has central locations, villa communities, penthouse apartments and mansions. Most popular is the four or five bedroom home, which is attractive to the demographic of UK residents in their 30s or 40s who boast globally transferable skills. There are lots of UK professionals working in IT, Finance, real estate and technology businesses that are moving over to the UAE, the Sobha staff said. Where once it was investors or those looking for a holiday home, now it is those moving over. The attractions outside the strictly business aspects are to create a new way of life, to have a lot more day-to-day safety. Many are taking their families on the move and so need that bit more space.

There is also a younger layer of buyer in their 20s or sub-30s with a niche set of buyers with YouTube and influencer profiles. At the Arsenal main stadium the Sobha presence is right next to the club's own media parlour.

It is awash with YouTube talent every week. Another meeting place of the shared interests between the north London club and the UAE-focused developer.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to tell if your child is being bullied at school Sudden change in behaviour or displays higher levels of stress or anxiety Shows signs of depression or isolation Ability to sleep well diminishes Academic performance begins to deteriorate Changes in eating habits Struggles to concentrate Refuses to go to school Behaviour changes and is aggressive towards siblings Begins to use language they do not normally use

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

The specs Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder Transmission: 7-speed auto 0-100kmh 2.3 seconds 0-200kmh 5.5 seconds 0-300kmh 11.6 seconds Power: 1500hp Torque: 1600Nm Price: Dh13,400,000 On sale: now

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Company profile Company: Eighty6 Date started: October 2021 Founders: Abdul Kader Saadi and Anwar Nusseibeh Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Hospitality Size: 25 employees Funding stage: Pre-series A Investment: $1 million Investors: Seed funding, angel investors

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

October 19 – 7.30pm, UAE v Ireland, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

October 21 – 2.10pm, UAE v Hong Kong, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

October 22 – 2.10pm, UAE v Jersey, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

October 24 – 10am, UAE v Nigeria, Abu Dhabi Cricket Oval 1

October 27 – 7.30pm, UAE v Canada, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi October 29 – 2.10pm, Playoff 1 – A2 v B3; 7.30pm, Playoff 2 – A3 v B2, at Dubai International Stadium.

October 30 – 2.10pm, Playoff 3 – A4 v Loser of Play-off 1; 7.30pm, Playoff 4 – B4 v Loser of Play-off 2 at Dubai International Stadium November 1 – 2.10pm, Semifinal 1 – B1 v Winner of Play-off 1; 7.30pm, Semifinal 2 – A1 v Winner of Play-off 2 at Dubai International Stadium

November 2 – 2.10pm, Third place Playoff – B1 v Winner of Play-off 1; 7.30pm, Final, at Dubai International Stadium

Bawaal%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nitesh%20Tiwari%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Varun%20Dhawan%2C%20Janhvi%20Kapoor%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

UAE SQUAD Khalid Essa, Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Adel Al Hosani, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Mohammad Barghash, Salem Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Hassan Al Mahrami, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Yousef Jaber, Majed Sorour, Majed Hassan, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Khalil Al Hammadi, Fabio De Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Tahnoon Al Zaabi, Ali Saleh, Caio Canedo, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

RESULTS 6pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $55,000 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Rajeh, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Musabah Al Muhairi (trainer) 6.35pm: Oud Metha Stakes – Rated Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Get Back Goldie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill 7.10pm: Jumeirah Classic – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Sovereign Prince, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.45pm: Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Hypothetical, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.20pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 2 (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Hot Rod Charlie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill 8.55pm: Al Bastakiya Trial – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Withering, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 9.30pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Creative Flair, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

ASIAN%20RUGBY%20CHAMPIONSHIP%202024 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EResults%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EHong%20Kong%2052-5%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESouth%20Korea%2055-5%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EMalaysia%206-70%20Hong%20Kong%3Cbr%3EUAE%2036-32%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFriday%2C%20June%2021%2C%207.30pm%20kick-off%3A%20UAE%20v%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EAt%20The%20Sevens%2C%20Dubai%20(admission%20is%20free).%3Cbr%3ESaturday%3A%20Hong%20Kong%20v%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5