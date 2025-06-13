The Sobha Realty partnership helping Arsenal's training ground get match-fit

Blink and you would miss it. The entrance to the Sobha Realty Arsenal Training Ground is a cutaway in a high hedge running along a row of detached houses where the rolling English countryside meets the motorway network.
A trailblazing centre that was bought and opened in the era of Arsene Wegner’s 2003-2004 Invincibles team, the 147-acre site north of London is also a jewel in the global ambitions of the Sobha Realty property empire.
Naming rights were acquired this year, allowing the real estate company to place the team as its prime marketing vehicle.
No one could act as a greater champion of the talking points of the training ground than facilities manager Sean O’Connor. No one except perhaps the former player Tony Adams, who was captain of the club when the 10 new all-weather pitches first opened around the turn of the century. In fact, the pair make a practised double act, with Mr O’Connor still referring to Mr Adams as captain.
Figures about the ground trip lightly from O’Connor such as the 17 miles of pipes under the pitches or the £1 million cost of replacing the hybrid grass, cork and fibre first team practice pitch.
A hanger-like gym facility with training and rehabilitation equipment, including a gravity-altered treadmill adapted from Nasa technology was the last big opening at the Hertfordshire site in 2018 when Unai Emery was the manager. O’Connor hints that another big redevelopment could be on the cards talking about accommodation facilities and partnerships, including specialist health care and rehabilitation ventures.
New levels of ambition for the facility are central to the potential that Juliet Slot, the chief commercial officer of the club and linchpin of the relationship with Sobha, sees as underwritten by the sponsorship template. “You get a sense of the care and attention that goes into every detail to create the best environment to fuel our teams’ performance,” she said. “Excellence is at the heart of our partnership. Bringing them on board as our naming rights partner for the training ground was something new for us, and their expertise is helping us to realise new opportunities for the space, and ensure we are always moving forward in creating world-class facilities for the future.”
The effort to create awareness in the UK of Sobha as a property developer focused on developments in the Middle East, or indeed in Texas and India, is not limited to the TV coverage of the club that came second in the league last season, qualifying for Europe’s Champions League football in 2025-26.
The company has also raised awareness with a place on the hallowed turf at Lord's during this week's ICC world test championship of cricket.
There is also a Sobha showroom on the most prized part of the Monopoly board in Park Lane, central London. The studio on Park Lane is a statement for the business, like the high-profile tie-up with Arsenal, designed for maximum impact. The location is obviously prestigious and a lure for inviting potential clients. It also is well located for people who walk in after recognising the brand or seeking it out online. For the marketing channels that Sobha maintains in the UK such as its real estate agents, the studio is also a place of hospitality. Displays of new developments dot the two floors of the building, which overlooks Hyde Park.
Sales staff are able to promote Dubai as attractive to the UK investor for a cavalcade of reasons. Property investors in the domestic market are beleaguered and complain of a lost decade. Property taxes are higher, prices are volatile and not now growing as fast as the previous decade. Rental yields do not clearly exceed the interest and tax levels to give super returns. The attractions of releasing UK property equity and recycling the funds into Dubai holdings have only grown since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A new trend for the sales team is the wave of UK residents who have reacted negatively to recent increases in taxes and the stalled growth of the overall economy, seeking new careers and better lifestyle options in Dubai and the region. With moving to Dubai on the cards, many new clients are buying off-plan in London with an eye on moving into the development some time after they have set up their new jobs.
“We're witnessing a growing interest in the UK from investors, individuals, and families opting for Dubai as their new home, reflecting an expanding allure of Dubai as an ideal destination globally,” said Ashish Parakh, group chief sales and marketing officer. “We are dedicated to facilitating this transition by focusing on developing integrated communities that provide physical space, a sense of belonging, opportunity, and long-term value. We offer tailored services designed for international residents. We guide UK buyers through each stage of their journey to Dubai, enabling them to embark on this new chapter in their lives.”
The company likes to boast it has central locations, villa communities, penthouse apartments and mansions. Most popular is the four or five bedroom home, which is attractive to the demographic of UK residents in their 30s or 40s who boast globally transferable skills. There are lots of UK professionals working in IT, Finance, real estate and technology businesses that are moving over to the UAE, the Sobha staff said. Where once it was investors or those looking for a holiday home, now it is those moving over. The attractions outside the strictly business aspects are to create a new way of life, to have a lot more day-to-day safety. Many are taking their families on the move and so need that bit more space.
There is also a younger layer of buyer in their 20s or sub-30s with a niche set of buyers with YouTube and influencer profiles. At the Arsenal main stadium the Sobha presence is right next to the club's own media parlour.
It is awash with YouTube talent every week. Another meeting place of the shared interests between the north London club and the UAE-focused developer.
The specs
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
Sole survivors
- Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off
- George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane
- Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.
- Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
How to tell if your child is being bullied at school
Sudden change in behaviour or displays higher levels of stress or anxiety
Shows signs of depression or isolation
Ability to sleep well diminishes
Academic performance begins to deteriorate
Changes in eating habits
Struggles to concentrate
Refuses to go to school
Behaviour changes and is aggressive towards siblings
Begins to use language they do not normally use
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Company Profile:
Name: The Protein Bakeshop
Date of start: 2013
Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani
Based: Dubai
Size, number of employees: 12
Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)
PROFILE OF INVYGO
Started: 2018
Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo
Based: Dubai
Sector: Transport
Size: 9 employees
Investment: $1,275,000
Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri
The specs
Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder
Transmission: 7-speed auto
0-100kmh 2.3 seconds
0-200kmh 5.5 seconds
0-300kmh 11.6 seconds
Power: 1500hp
Torque: 1600Nm
Price: Dh13,400,000
On sale: now
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW
Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman
Director: Jesse Armstrong
Rating: 3.5/5
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Company profile
Company: Eighty6
Date started: October 2021
Founders: Abdul Kader Saadi and Anwar Nusseibeh
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: Hospitality
Size: 25 employees
Funding stage: Pre-series A
Investment: $1 million
Investors: Seed funding, angel investors
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE FIXTURES
October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
October 19 – 7.30pm, UAE v Ireland, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
October 21 – 2.10pm, UAE v Hong Kong, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
October 22 – 2.10pm, UAE v Jersey, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
October 24 – 10am, UAE v Nigeria, Abu Dhabi Cricket Oval 1
October 27 – 7.30pm, UAE v Canada, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
October 29 – 2.10pm, Playoff 1 – A2 v B3; 7.30pm, Playoff 2 – A3 v B2, at Dubai International Stadium.
October 30 – 2.10pm, Playoff 3 – A4 v Loser of Play-off 1; 7.30pm, Playoff 4 – B4 v Loser of Play-off 2 at Dubai International Stadium
November 1 – 2.10pm, Semifinal 1 – B1 v Winner of Play-off 1; 7.30pm, Semifinal 2 – A1 v Winner of Play-off 2 at Dubai International Stadium
November 2 – 2.10pm, Third place Playoff – B1 v Winner of Play-off 1; 7.30pm, Final, at Dubai International Stadium
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Bawaal%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nitesh%20Tiwari%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Varun%20Dhawan%2C%20Janhvi%20Kapoor%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178
Engine: 3.7-litre V6
Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm
Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE SQUAD
Khalid Essa, Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Adel Al Hosani, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Mohammad Barghash, Salem Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Hassan Al Mahrami, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Yousef Jaber, Majed Sorour, Majed Hassan, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Khalil Al Hammadi, Fabio De Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Tahnoon Al Zaabi, Ali Saleh, Caio Canedo, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri
RESULTS
6pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $55,000 (Dirt) 1,900m
Winner: Rajeh, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Musabah Al Muhairi (trainer)
6.35pm: Oud Metha Stakes – Rated Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,200m
Winner: Get Back Goldie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill
7.10pm: Jumeirah Classic – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Turf) 1,600m
Winner: Sovereign Prince, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby
7.45pm: Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: Hypothetical, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer
8.20pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 2 (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,900m
Winner: Hot Rod Charlie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill
8.55pm: Al Bastakiya Trial – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,900m
Winner: Withering, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass
9.30pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m
Winner: Creative Flair, William Buick, Charlie Appleby
ASIAN%20RUGBY%20CHAMPIONSHIP%202024
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EResults%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EHong%20Kong%2052-5%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESouth%20Korea%2055-5%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EMalaysia%206-70%20Hong%20Kong%3Cbr%3EUAE%2036-32%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFriday%2C%20June%2021%2C%207.30pm%20kick-off%3A%20UAE%20v%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EAt%20The%20Sevens%2C%20Dubai%20(admission%20is%20free).%3Cbr%3ESaturday%3A%20Hong%20Kong%20v%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The lowdown
Bohemian Rhapsody
Director: Bryan Singer
Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee
Rating: 3/5
LILO & STITCH
Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders
Director: Dean Fleischer Camp
Rating: 4.5/5
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3EName%3A%20Cashew%0D%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202020%0D%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Ibtissam%20Ouassif%20and%20Ammar%20Afif%0D%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%0D%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%2410m%0D%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Mashreq%2C%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A