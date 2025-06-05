British relatives say Israeli aid is death trap for Gazans

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

British Palestinians have described the challenges that their families in Gaza are going through to get food as part of a plea for tougher action by the UK government on Israel.

Wafaa Shamallakh, who works as a medical interpreter in London, described how her sister Maysa in Gaza, spent hours yesterday waiting for her husband and son to return from an aid distribution point on the Netzarim border.

Maysa’s husband and son Joud, 15, walked for more than an hour to reach the aid distribution point, but were forced to turn back owing to the chaos they found there.

“Thousands of people were there, coming from the north and the south of Gaza, desperate to find a bag of flour, a little sugar, maybe some pasta. It was chaos. A quadcopter flew overhead shooting at crowds,” she said.

Fire and smoke bombs made it difficult for them to see. Her cousin Khaled was injured. The pair returned empty-handed that day.

“My twin nieces, Dima and Rima cried when they saw their father return with nothing. But my sister Maysa was relieved, because at least they came back alive,” she said.

“This is what it means to survive in Gaza. This is their daily life, fetching food has become a battle of survival,” she said.

The family were living in tents, with “no insulation, no water, no electricity”, where they cook over fires from wood collected from the rubble.

“My sister spends hours just trying to find enough work to earn a piece of bread.”

The family may have two meals on a “lucky” days, having lentil soup for breakfast, or sharing a piece of bread in the evening. Often they “go hungry so their children can eat”.

Wafaa Shamallakh is a British Palestinian medical interpreter based in London. Lemma Shehadi / The National

Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since March.

A US and Israeli attempt to introduce their own aid distribution mechanism through US security contractor the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation last week has backfired.

The GHF closed its distribution centres on Wednesday after several deadly shooting incidents killed scores of Palestinians and drew sharp UN condemnation.

It then delayed the reopening of its aid sites on Thursday, without clarifying when they would resume service, as starvation looms in the war-ravaged enclave.

People were journeying for days from different parts of Gaza to get access to food the distribution points in Rafah – but were forced to turn back owing to the scenes of chaos when they arrived.

A person gestures while holding food supplies as Palestinians gather near an aid distribution site run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah. Reuters Palestinians seeking aid gather near an aid distribution site run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah. Reuters Palestinians seeking aid gather near an aid distribution site run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah. Reuters Trucks carrying aid are seen at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, on its Israeli side. The US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation earlier this week announced it had started delivering aid to Gaza. Reuters Displaced Palestinians receive food packages from a US-backed foundation pledging to distribute humanitarian aid in western Rafah. AFP Displaced Palestinians receive food packages from a US-backed foundation pledging to distribute humanitarian aid in western Rafah. AFP

Bassem Farajallah, a British Palestinian, described how his nephew Nour travelled from Gaza city to Nusayra, from which he was then forced to walk to Rafah owing to an Israeli prohibition of vehicles there.

On arrival, he found “nothing, only danger and gunfire”. “In the end, he managed to buy a small amount of flour for nearly 100 dollars,” he said. He was gone for three days, and Mr Farajallah described the huge emotional toll on his sister, Nour’s mother, as she waited for him to return.

The family has not seen meat or chicken in more than a year, and his sister a diabetic with high blood pressure, survives on bread that is stretched with salt and pasta.

Mr Bassem Farajallah, UK Gaza Community. British Palestinian Committee

UK urged to take action

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer changed his tone on Gaza this week, describing the humanitarian crisis as “intolerable” during a press conference in Scotland.

Reiterating his comments in Parliament, he said on Wednesday: “We will keep looking at further action along with our allies, including sanctions, but let me be absolutely clear: we need to get back to a ceasefire.”

Though he met British Palestinians in October last year, there was a prevailing sense from the community that they were being ignored.

“I want them to look genuinely at us, to sit with us and listen and consider our demands. Listen to that community, which has families back in Gaza,” Mr Farajallah told The National.

British Palestinians speak about the plight of their loved ones at a London press conference. Lemma Shehadi / The National

Ms Shamallakh said she felt let down by the British government’s response to the conflict, which until recently supported Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The new Labour government said it would be guided by international law in its response to the conflict.

Last month, it suspended new trade talks with Israel, imposed a new round of sanctions of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, and summoned the Israeli ambassador to the UK.

But those measures were undermined by the UK Trade envoy’s visit to Israel the following week.

Ms Shamallakh called on the UK government to impose a full embargo, political and economic sanctions, and assert “real pressure to bring an end to the genocide” and ensure unhindered humanitarian aid access.

“Let this be a turning point where Britain stops whispering about international law and starts upholding it, because the people of Gaza are not waiting for your sympathy, they are demanding your courage,” she said.

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

Ammar 808:

Maghreb United

Sofyann Ben Youssef

Glitterbeat

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat