Man arrested after fires at two homes linked to Keir Starmer

A man has been arrested in connection with fires at properties linked to UK Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/">Keir Starmer</a> in London. The 21-year-old was arrested early on Tuesday on<b> </b>suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He is in custody. The arrest relates to three fires, including a Kentish Town property where the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/05/uk-election-result-landslide-keir-starmer/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/05/uk-election-result-landslide-keir-starmer/">Prime Minister used to live</a>. He understood to own the home. The man is also being questioned over a vehicle fire in the same street and a fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked with Mr Starmer. A Metropolitan Police statement said they were alerted by the London Fire Brigade on at 1.35am on Monday to reports of a fire in residential address in north London where damaged was caused to the property's entrance. Nobody was hurt. The statement said: “As a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation into this fire. Inquiries are ongoing to establish what caused it.” Police said they are also investigating whether two other incidents in north London – a vehicle fire on Thursday and a fire at the entrance of a property on Sunday May 11 – are linked to the fire at Mr Starmer's former home. “All three fires are being treated as suspicious at this time, and inquiries remain ongoing,” police said. After becoming Prime Minister, Mr Starmer moved to his official residence at 10 Downing Street. His official spokesman said: “I can only say that the Prime Minister thanks the emergency services for their work and it is subject to a live investigation. So I can’t comment any further.” In June last year, three pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated outside Mr Starmer’s former home. They were not jailed.