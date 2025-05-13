A police cordon in Kentish Town, near British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house in north London. PA
Man arrested after fires at two homes linked to Keir Starmer

Suspect held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life

Paul Carey
May 13, 2025