Muslim World League leader warns of divisions in UK over Gaza war

The British government should make integration a national security issue, as the war in Gaza continues to divide communities throughout the UK, the head of the Muslim World League has said. Young British Muslims are growing more isolated from mainstream politics, because of the UK government's stance on the Gaza war and the surge of anti-Muslim sentiments, polling by the organisation based in Jeddah found. This widening gap presents a security risk for the UK, leaving Muslims and non-Muslims at risk of extremism, MWL secretary general Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa said. "Without integration there is isolation, fear of the other," he told The Times. "That can cause a vacuum that the evil-doers will try to fill." The MWL fears that Muslims and non-Muslims in the UK are "living separate lives". Successive UK governments have supported Israel's military campaign in Gaza since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, and Foreign Secretary David Lammy caused outrage when he backtracked on his comment in parliament that Israel had broken international law. The MWL seeks to promote a moderate understanding of Islam based on tolerance and rejects political Islamic movements and extremism. The group is non-political and does not endorse any particular party. Mr Al Issa has previously said he is open to dialogue with Europe's growing far-right, despite its hostile stance towards Islam, as he aims to "respect" the outcome of elections on the continent. He has also met French far-right leader Marine Le Pen to discuss the mutual values of France and the Muslim world. The poll found that young Muslims viewed Britain as less tolerant than their parents' or grandparents'; generation – with fewer than 10 per cent of 18 to 24 year olds saying it was tolerant. Young Muslims are also more likely to dismiss concerns around Islam in Britain as sensationalist media portrayals. Mr Al Issa advised both Muslims and non-Muslims should focus on domestic issues of mutual concern because "a political situation outside should not interfere with integration inside". "The problem of integration has been exacerbated by the conflict in Gaza and the politics in the Middle East," he said. "The Muslim World League calls on Muslims and non-Muslims in the UK instead to focus on domestic issues where there are shared concerns, such as policy areas that unite rather than divide." The polling involved more than 5,000 people, including at least 450 Muslims. Two thirds of Muslims reported a positive or mostly positive relationship with non-Muslims, whereas fewer than a quarter of non-Muslims did vice versa. Nearly one in five Muslims wanted religion to play a role in politics, compared with 5 per cent of non-Muslims. The poll found Muslims to be more supportive of diversity than non-Muslims. Forty per cent of non-Muslims saw increased diversity as negative, while more than 70 per cent of Muslims described it as positive. Mr Al Issa said 50 per cent of Britain's Muslim population was under the age of 25 and many were growing ever more disillusioned and alienated as a result of UK foreign policy in the Middle East. The MWL will provide £100,000 ($128,250) to develop a social cohesion fund to focus on building bridges between Muslims and non-Muslims. It will work alongside other faith-based organisations to match the funding.