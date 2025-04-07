Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa, secretary general of the Muslim World League, spoke of 'a vacuum that the evil-doers try to fill'. Saudi Press Agency
Muslim World League leader warns of divisions in UK over Gaza war

Britain should treat Islamic integration as a national security issue to prevent isolation, says Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa

Lemma Shehadi
London

April 07, 2025