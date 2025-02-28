Anneliese Dodds resigns over UK aid cuts

International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds has resigned from Keir Starmer's Cabinet four days after the UK government announced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/02/25/uk-slashes-international-aid-to-pay-for-major-defence-increase/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/02/25/uk-slashes-international-aid-to-pay-for-major-defence-increase/">huge cuts to the overseas aid budget</a> to pay for an increase in defence spending. Posting her resignation letter on social media, Ms Dodds wrote: “It is with sadness that I have had to tender my resignation as minister for international development and for women and equalities." She said while she disagreed with the decision to slash overseas development aid, she would continue to support the Government and its "determination to deliver the change our country needs". She posted an image of the letter of resignation sent to the prime minister, in which she wrote that she knew there were no “easy paths” to increase defence spending, but that she disagreed with the decision to cut overseas development aid to 0.3 per cent of GNI (gross national income). Ms Dodds wrote that while she agreed that an increase in defence spending was needed, due to the postwar global order "crashing down", she expected that the burden would be shared through tactical cuts. Instead, the "entire burden" was to be absorbed by her department. "You have maintained that you want to continue support for Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine; for vaccination; for climate; and for rules-based systems. Yet it will be impossible to maintain these priorities given the depth of the cut; the effect will be far greater than presented." Ms Dodds becomes the first minister to resign from Mr Starmer's Cabinet on a point of principle. Transport Secretary Louise Haigh stepped down in November after it emerged she had admitted a fraud offence a decade ago. Less than a month ago, Ms Dodds admitted that children in Yemen had starved when the UK last cut aid in 2021. She said she had delayed her decision until Mr Starmer completed his trip to Washington to meet Donald Trump to "Pursue peace through strength for Ukraine". On Tuesday, Mr Starmer announced he would cut the aid budget to pay for a significant increase in defence spending of £13 billion ($16.48 billion) to meet growing global threats. He pledged to take the defence budget from 2.3 per cent to 2.5 per cent of GDP, saying he had made the “very difficult” decision to cut the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/09/19/britain-overseas-aid-cuts-impaired-support-for-middle-east-crises/" target="_blank" rel="">international development</a> budget from its current level of 0.5 per cent of gross national income to 0.3 per cent by 2027 when the military increase is due to take hold. “We must change our national security posture,” he told Parliament. “A generational challenge demands a generational response.”