British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit the UAE as part of first official Gulf visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> this week as he attempts to strengthen trade ties in the Gulf region. Mr Starmer will fly to the Emirates on Sunday and attend talks on Monday morning. He will then travel to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> for discussions with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank">Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman</a>. The Labour leader said his visit will help the UK “build a network of partners” focused on “driving high quality growth”. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are both major investors in the UK. Trade with the Emirates is worth £23 billion, while trade with Saudi Arabia is worth £17 billion. More than 7,000 UK businesses export goods to Saudi Arabia, with latest figures showing exports of goods and services support almost 90,000 jobs across the country, while 14,000 UK businesses sent goods to the UAE last year. Saudi Arabia is also the UK’s largest defence exports market, worth £3.8 billion a year to British industry. "Driving long-term growth at home requires us to strengthen partnerships abroad", Mr Starmer said. “That is why I am travelling to the Gulf this week, to build a network of partners for the UK that is focused on driving high-quality growth, boosting opportunities, and delivering for the people at home.” During his trip, Mr Starmer is expected to push forward progress on negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council for a new free trade deal. The GCC already accounts for £55 billion of UK trade, but a deal could increase bilateral trade by 16 per cent, potentially adding an extra £8.6 billion annually long term. Last week, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/12/03/emir-qatar-state-visit-uk/" target="_blank">Mr Starmer and the Emir of Qatar Shiekh Tamim</a> agreed a long-term green energy partnership, deepened defence and security ties, and discussed the importance of regional stability. Stability in the Middle East is also expected to be discussed, including the pressing need for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, the release of all hostages and the urgent acceleration of aid into Gaza. Mr Starmer is expected to travel to Cyprus on Monday night. He will meet President Nikos Christodoulides in the capital Nicosia on Tuesday, before meeting British troops deployed over Christmas. The bilateral visit is the first by a British prime minister to the Commonwealth country in more than 50 years. Mr Starmer and Mr Christodoulides are expected to discuss co-operation on security challenges, including Russian illicit finance and serious organised crime.