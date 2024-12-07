British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia next week to strengthen relations in the region. WPA Pool
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia next week to strengthen relations in the region. WPA Pool

News

UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit the UAE as part of first official Gulf visit

Downing Street says the UK leader will hold talks in Abu Dhabi on Monday before heading to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Neil Murphy
Neil Murphy

December 07, 2024