Qatar's Emir returns to Sandhurst for military ceremony

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Qatar</a>'s Emir, Sheikh Tamim, visited his former military academy on the second day of his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> state visit, on which the Gulf state also announced £1 billion ($1.27 billion) investment in climate technology in Britain. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/12/02/emir-of-qatars-state-visit-to-uk-to-focus-on-gulf-security-and-bilateral-ties/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tamim</a>, who was educated in the UK at Harrow before graduating from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, inspected Qatari cadets studying at the British military institution in Berkshire on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Britain’s Defence Secretary, John Healey. The Qatari Emir was also due to receive a formal farewell from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-charles-iii/" target="_blank">King Charles III </a>at Buckingham Palace, before visiting No 10 Downing Street for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. While there, Sheikh Tamim is expected to sign an agreement to promote co-operation between the two countries in financial services, with a focus on the development of sectors such as FinTech and green finance. <b>Included in the announcement about investment in green technology were:</b> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/04/04/rolls-royce-puts-middle-east-at-centre-of-five-year-goal-of-quadrupling-profits/" target="_blank">Rolls-Royce</a> section of the deal is aimed at improving energy efficiency, supporting new sustainable fuels and lower carbon emissions, and in start-ups focusing on energy efficiency, carbon management and green power. "Enabling the energy transition through lower carbon technologies is a key part of our strategy," Rolls-Royce chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said. "We are delighted to welcome Qatar as a strategic partner, who will support the growth of these technologies." Funding will also be funnelled to start-ups in the UK and Qatar, which will both be home to new technology hubs, creating thousands of jobs. Mr Starmer was elected in July on a promise to lift economic growth and is looking to potential wealthy investors such as Qatar to help fund his plans for new infrastructure and energy development. The Gulf state is already a big investor in Britain through the Qatar Investment Authority, which owns the Canary Wharf business and entertainment district in east London as well as stakes in Barclays and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/heathrow/" target="_blank">Heathrow Airport</a>, among other holdings. The Emir was to attend an evening dinner at Mansion House hosted by the Lord Mayor and City of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London </a>Corporation before departing from Stansted Airport. Sheikh Tamim met members of the royal family, including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kate-middleton" target="_blank">Princess of Wales</a> on a rare public appearance, and attended a state banquet hosted by the king on Tuesday. Guests at the event, which was hosted in the Buckingham Palace ballroom, included <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/21/celebrity-net-worth-david-and-victoria-beckham-pay-72-million-for-miami-beach-mansion/" target="_blank">David Beckham</a>, who was a paid ambassador for Qatar when it hosted the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Attendees dined on a menu of Windsor pheasant wrapped in Savoy cabbage, Cornish lobsters with quail eggs and a Balmoral plum sorbet, receiving a special mocktail after dinner called a Royal Mirage, made of smoked pomegranate and ginger with black lime garnish. The non-alcoholic drink reflected the colour of the Qatari flag, which was also celebrated with seasonal flowers. Vivid red amaryllis in silver-gilt centrepieces served as a focal point, with bright scarlet winterberries, hydrangeas, red nerines and black tulips among the foliage, collected from the grounds of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/11/king-charles-hosts-bahrains-king-hamad-at-windsor-castle-to-mark-silver-jubilee-year/" target="_blank">Windsor</a> Castle. Music was played by the Hiraeth String Quartet and Welsh harpist Mared Pugh-Evans, with tunes including <i>Moondance </i>by Van Morrison and excerpts from the film <i>La La Land</i>.