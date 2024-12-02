Emir of Qatar's state visit to UK to focus on Gulf security and bilateral ties

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/15/live-israel-lebanon-baalbek/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> A state visit to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Qatar</a>'s Emir, Sheikh Tamim, will focus on stability in the Gulf and trade, investment and cultural ties between the two countries. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/12/qatars-emir-conducts-cabinet-reshuffle/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tamim</a> and his consort, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2022/05/18/qatars-first-lady-on-first-official-trip-to-spain/" target="_blank">Sheikha Jawaher</a>, land in Britain on Monday, but the two-day visit will officially begin on Tuesday when the Emir will be greeted by heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, at their royal residence Kensington Palace in west London. The royal couple will then meet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-charles-iii/" target="_blank">King Charles</a> III and Queen Camilla at Horse Guards Parade in central London, where a ceremonial welcome will feature a royal salute and the Qatari national anthem. Sheikh Tamim, accompanied by the king, will then inspect a guard of honour before travelling in a carriage with other royal family members along The Mall to Buckingham Palace for a second guard of honour before lunch. They will be taken on a tour to view items relating to Qatar in the picture gallery. A state banquet is also on the agenda, which will feature sustainable flower arrangements and a bespoke cocktail. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kate-middleton" target="_blank">The Princess of Wales</a>, 42, will play a limited part in the visit following a tentative return to royal duties after her cancer diagnosis this year. She will not attend the state banquet, Kensington Palace office said. Sheikh Tamim will meet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Prime Minister Keir Starmer</a> on Wednesday at No 10 Downing Street. The trip, the first incoming state visit since Mr Starmer’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/labour-party/" target="_blank">Labour Party</a> took power in July, comes as the UK is seeking a trade agreement with the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), of which Qatar is a member. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told <i>The National</i> the emir’s visit would involve discussions to “promote stability” in the region as well as the countries’ economic ties. “They will discuss the continuing work together to promote stability in the Middle East,” he said. “Qatar has played a leading mediation role since October 7, including securing the release of hostages.” The spokesman said the two leaders would discuss business deals as well as the two countries’ trade and investment partnership. “This offers opportunities to get tangible benefits to the UK, including on security in the economy, and furthering the UK-Qatar relationship,” he added. In an interview shared on LinkedIn, the British ambassador to Qatar, Neerav Patel, said the visit would touch on “every aspect” of the relationship. “On the bilateral front, we have such a strong basis in terms of our economic relationship on trade, on investment,” he said. “We have an amazing foundation in terms of defence where the Royal Air Force’s only joint squadron, anywhere in the world, is with Qatar. We have an amazing relationship on culture, on education, on sport, on health. So we will be talking a lot about the accomplishments we have made there. But we will also be talking about how we can push into new fields including science, technology and artificial intelligence. “But also about the relationship between our people. More Qataris study in the UK than anywhere in the world. And we are really pleased that many Qataris feel they can call <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London</a> their second home.” The UK’s Business and Trade Department estimates a free-trade deal with the GCC could boost the UK economy by £1.6 billion. The Gulf nation has several investments in Britain, with the state's sovereign wealth fund, The Qatar Investment Authority, owning stakes in Barclays, Sainsbury's and Canary Wharf among others. King Charles and Sheikh Tamim, who has visited Britain eight times between 2014 and 2023, most recently met at the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai last December. The Qatari leader was educated in Britain, where he attended private schools before graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He and Sheikha Jawaher attended King Charles's coronation in May 2023 and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September of the previous year. King Charles, in his days as Prince of Wales, has visited Qatar eight times.