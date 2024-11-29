Louise Haigh resigns as UK Transport Secretary over historic fraud conviction

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/10/15/can-investors-take-keir-starmers-uk-seriously/" target="_blank">Louise Haigh </a>has resigned as UK Transport Secretary after it emerged she had a previous fraud conviction. She pleaded guilty to a criminal offence related to incorrectly telling police that a work mobile phone was stolen in 2013 when she was working as a public policy manager for Aviva. The Labour MP claimed the phone was taken during a "terrifying" mugging on a night out in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London</a> in 2013, but she discovered the mobile "some time later" at home and did not tell police. In a statement released on Thursday night, she said she “triggered police attention” when she turned the mobile on. “I should have immediately informed my employer and not doing so straight away was a mistake,” she said. Ms Haigh said her solicitor had advised her not to comment during an interview and she regrets following the advice. She pleaded guilty at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court and said that magistrates gave her the "lowest possible outcome", which was a discharge. The incident was reportedly revealed to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank"> Prime Minister Keir Starmer</a>, who once said of former prime minister Boris Johnson that "you can't be a lawmaker and a lawbreaker", years ago, when she joined the shadow cabinet. In a letter to the Prime Minister on Friday, Ms Haigh wrote that she is "totally committed to our political project" but believes "it will be best served by my supporting you from outside Government". "I am sorry to leave under these circumstances, but I take pride in what we have done. I will continue to fight every day for the people of Sheffield Heeley who I was first and foremost elected to represent and to ensure that the rest of our programme is delivered in full," she wrote. Mr Starmer thanked Ms Haigh for her work to deliver the government's transport agenda. Ms Haigh has been Sheffield Heeley MP since 2015 and held a number of shadow ministerial and shadow cabinet roles before becoming Transport Secretary when<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/labour-party/" target="_blank"> Labour </a>won the election in July. Before she entered politics she spent time as a special constable. In her letter to Mr Starmer, she wrote: "I gave the police a list of my possessions that I believed had been stolen, including my work phone. "Some time later, I discovered that the handset in question was still in my house. "I should have immediately informed my employer and not doing so straight away was a mistake. "I appreciate that whatever the facts of the matter, this issue will inevitably be a distraction from delivering on the work of this government and the policies to which we are both committed." Ms Haigh is the first cabinet minister to resign from Mr Starmer's government, which has seen its approval ratings plunge since taking power in July. Ministers have been criticised over the use of donations for clothing and gifts and for ramping up taxes on businesses and the wealthy in the government's first budget. Ms Haigh has personally been involved in controversy over remarks she made about P&O, which jeopardised <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/14/dp-world-to-invest-13bn-to-expand-london-port-making-it-uks-largest-within-five-years/" target="_blank">a planned £1 billion investment</a> in the company's London Gateway container port. Government ministers including Mr Starmer have since praised DP World for going ahead with the landmark investment. The announcement was the highlight of the International Investment Summit held in London last month.