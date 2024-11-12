Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says his decision to step down 'makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change'. AP
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns over John Smyth abuse scandal

Top Anglican cleric stands down 'in sorrow' over handling of case involving serial child abuser

Neil Murphy
November 12, 2024

