A computer-generated image of a rocket taking off from the Shetland Islands. Britain could lead the way in clearing space of dangerous debris, it has been proposed. PA
A computer-generated image of a rocket taking off from the Shetland Islands. Britain could lead the way in clearing space of dangerous debris, it has been proposed. PA

News

UK

Britain looks to become 'garbage man' of space

UK could play a key role in removing debris that could cause widespread disruption for satellites

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

September 26, 2024