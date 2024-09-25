UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated he could continue to accept some gifts from donors, saying it is a matter of 'judgment' for individual MPs. EPA
Keir Starmer reopens 'freebie' questions with defiant remarks on £20,000 flat donation

Labour Party Conference inflicts final day setback by voting against a cutback on pensioner fuel payments

Thomas Harding
Liverpool

September 25, 2024