Man appears in UK court over attack that left top Dubai chef seriously wounded

A top Dubai chef who worked under Gordon Ramsay has been left with catastrophic brain injuries following an attack near Notting Hill Carnival, a London court heard.

Omar Wilson, 31, appeared at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with assaulting 41-year-old chef Mussie Imnetu outside the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at about 11.22pm on Monday.

Swedish citizen Mr Imnetu received immediate medical attention at the scene, before being taken to hospital, the court heard.

Mr Imnetu, who previously worked under Mr Ramsay and another celebrity chef, Alain Ducasse, is listed as head chef at The Brasserie at the Arts Club Dubai. He was visiting the UK on a business trip.

Rhianne Neil, prosecuting, said the chef suffered catastrophic brain injuries, bleeding in the brain, and multiple cardiac arrests. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

Wilson, of Napier Road, Leytonstone, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in connection with the assault.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Wilson appeared in court wearing a grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name age and address.

Due to the nature of the charge, district judge Daniel Sternberg sent the case to the crown court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Wilson was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on September 27.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command continue to appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Mr Imnetu had been visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lives and works as a chef, the police said.

He left The Arts Club, a private members-only club in Mayfair, on his own shortly after 1pm on Monday, wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Mr Imnetu is said to have later bought a white baseball cap before arriving alone at the Dr Power restaurant, which was busy with carnival attendees, at around 10.30pm.

