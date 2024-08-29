Mussie Imnetu, 41, is fighting for his life in hospital after being attacked near Notting Hill Carnival on Monday night. PA
Police appeal after Dubai chef seriously injured at Notting Hill Carnival

Mussie Imnetu, who has worked with Gordon Ramsay and Alain Ducasse, was found unconscious at a restaurant in west London on Monday

Neil Murphy
August 29, 2024