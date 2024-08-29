Police appeal after Dubai chef seriously injured at Notting Hill Carnival

Police have appealed for information after a Dubai chef was left seriously injured in an incident near the Notting Hill Carnival in west <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sweden/" target="_blank">Swedish </a>citizen Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a head injury at the Dr Power restaurant on Queensway, Bayswater, at about 11.30pm on Monday. Police officers provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived and Mr Imnetu was taken to hospital, where he remains “critically ill”. A 31-year-old man was arrested in east London on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody. Mr Imnetu, who previously worked under celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Alain Ducasse, is listed as head chef at The Brasserie at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/12/10/arts-club-dubai-stairway-exhibition/" target="_blank">Arts Club Dubai</a> and was visiting the UK on a business trip. Family members have been informed and are now being helped by specialist officers, Metropolitan Police said. Detectives are appealing for more witnesses to come forward. The area was "extremely busy" with revellers attending the nearby Notting Hill Carnival, police said. Mr Imnetu left The Arts Club, a private members-only club in Mayfair, on his own shortly after 1pm on Monday, wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans. Mr Imnetu is said to have later bought a white baseball cap before arriving alone at the Dr Power restaurant, which was busy with carnival goers, at about 10.30pm. Scotland Yard is urged witnesses of the attack to come forward, saying it took place at 11.20pm and that customers at the venue had tried to stop it. Seven thousand police officers were on hand at this year's Notting Hill Carnival, during which eight people were stabbed and more than 300 arrested. The event was first held in 1959 to celebrate the area's growing Caribbean population but has attracted growing criticism in recent years for a high number of public order offences. Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, leading the investigation, said: “While the arrest of a suspect is a significant step in our investigation, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between when he left The Arts Club at 1pm and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant at 10.30pm."