British Airways passenger aircraft at Heathrow Airport. British Airways is suspending flights to and from Israel until at least Wednesday after escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA
Flights between UK and Israel cancelled as tensions escalate in region

British Airways and Wizz Air have halted flights between London and Tel Aviv until at least Wednesday

Matthew Davies
London

25 August, 2024