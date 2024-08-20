King Charles III visits survivors of Southport stabbings

King Charles III views tributes outside Southport Town Hall, during his visit to meet members of the local community, following the July 29 attack at a children's' dance party in Southport. Getty Images
King Charles meets representatives from Merseyside's emergency services and local community groups at the Community Fire Station in Southport. AFP
The king signs a book of condolence during his visit to Southport Town Hall. Getty Images
Members of the public wait to see the arrival of the monarch. PA
King Charles greets a member of the public after visiting Southport Town Hall. Reuters
A Southport resident waves a Union Jack flag. PA
The king views tributes outside the Town Hall. PA
