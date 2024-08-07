UK riots: Muslims urged not to confront far-right mobs

British Muslims have been urged to avoid counter-demonstrations against a wave of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/07/shuttered-britain-shops-law-firms-and-refugee-centres-in-lockdown-over-riots/" target="_blank">far-right unrest</a> as the UK braces for another night of violence. Muslim and Jewish representatives held urgent talks with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> minister and senior <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/07/why-unarmed-uk-police-stand-back-from-race-riots/" target="_blank">police</a> on Wednesday in which the government pledged “the rule of law will win”, <i>The National </i>can reveal. Shops windows were being boarded up in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London</a> as police deployed more than 1,300 officers in anticipation of riots spreading to the capital. There was a sense of foreboding in the north of England as doctors' surgeries shut, musical events were cancelled and groups gathered near mosques <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/07/iraqi-business-owner-to-sell-up-after-attack-by-far-right-groups-in-belfast/" target="_blank">amid rumours of more violence</a>. Iman Atta, who attended the urgent meeting on behalf of Muslim safety charity Tell Mama, said people were being encouraged to work with police to protect mosques. However, she added, “we're asking people not to come out” in counter-protests because police are already overstretched. “We have seen some activity online that there will be people who will take action into their hands and actually go to counter these rioters, which is problematic,” Ms Atta added. “This will stretch the police’s work safeguarding communities, because then they'll have more to do than actually deal with one side.” Police said charging far-right agitators under counter-terrorism laws was “not ruled out” as authorities try to make an example of rioters. The first prison sentences were handed out on Wednesday as three men pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Liverpool. Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> called the sentences an example of “the swift action we're taking” as prosecutors said they were just the “tip of the iceberg”. Shops were being boarded up in towns including Northampton, Rotherham and Southend as riots spread around Britain and Northern Ireland. In the northern city of Sheffield, <i>The National</i> witnessed more than 20 officers and four riot vans surround a Holiday Inn Express and car park in the city centre, days after an asylum seeker hotel was attacked by 700 rioters. Emergency evacuation drills took place in shopping centres in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, ahead of a reported protest due to take place on Saturday outside a hotel housing asylum seekers. Mosques and Asian stores in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were closed and groups of Muslim youths stood on street corners in anticipation of attacks. Hull, in East Yorkshire, was on a knife edge as shops closed next to a mosque amid rumours it was going to be attacked. Days earlier, shops were looted and attacked in the city. A number of musical events due to take place in the city this weekend have been cancelled over safety fears. In north London, <i>The National </i>saw police speaking to local people and businesses to tell them about the threats of unrest as windows at an estate agency were boarded up. Immigration lawyers and refugee support centres have closed their doors after messages circulated online calling for protests outside their offices. Shawali Qudus, 61, a shopkeeper who is originally from Afghanistan, told <i>The National </i>he was concerned after reading reports of planned far-right action in Finchley, in the north of the capital. “There is every reason to be concern because they've been attacking shops and innocent people walking in the streets,” said Mr Qudus. “If they protest, that's fine but if they attack anyone then we would be worried. As a shopkeeper we've seen shops in other parts of the country attacked. “I've been here for nearly 40 years and I haven't seen something like this before. What I've seen is really bad. “The police came this morning and said: 'Don't worry we're here.'” England's worst unrest since the 2011 London riots has led several countries <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/06/uae-citizens-in-uk-urged-to-take-highest-level-of-caution-following-race-riots/" target="_blank">including the UAE</a> to urge citizens to be careful in the UK. The unrest was triggered by a knife attack that killed three children in Southport, near Liverpool, and false social media rumours suggesting an asylum seeker was responsible. Police in hard-hit areas have drafted in officers from neighbouring forces but UK officer numbers are low by European standards and guns and water cannon are not used. In Belfast, Iraqi shop owner Ali Wartty said he was scared to take his young children outside after his Middle East Market was swarmed by rioters. “They attacked the shop and the staff and began beating them,” he said. “One of the staff was injured after being beaten and one of our customers was injured.” Britain's Solicitor General Sarah Sackman, who is the MP for Finchley, told Muslim and Jewish representatives at Wednesday's meeting that “the rule of law will win”. As well as Tell Mama (Measuring anti-Muslim Attacks), the charity's Jewish equivalent, the Community Security Trust, also attended. Police shared their plans for protecting mosques and synagogues as well as emergency contact numbers if riots began unexpectedly. It was also reported that far-right Nordic groups, mainly from Norway and Sweden, have been encouraging racist groups in Britain to take to the streets. “Unfortunately, the unrest has opened up a Pandora’s Box in attracting many people from outside the UK,” said Ms Atta. She also condemned Elon Musk’s comments on X about a “civil war” in Britain as “highly irresponsible” and “pushing that narrative of hate”. “There's a mobilisation of resources in place to secure and safeguard communities both Jewish and Muslim,” she said. “Sarah Sackman showed leadership in terms of messaging around the assurance, saying no to Islamophobia, no to anti-Semitism and how communities should be standing together.”