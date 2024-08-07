UK riots: Muslims urged not to confront far-right mobs

A poster for a protest opposing the far right in North Finchley, London. PA

The windows of a bookshop in Northampton are boarded up. PA

Windows being boarded up at a branch of Foxtons estate agents in North Finchley. PA

Shutters are pulled down at a Greek restaurant in North Finchley, London. PA

Windows are boarded up in Northampton, ahead of an anti-immigration protest. PA

A poster for a protest opposing the far right in North Finchley, London. PA

The windows of a bookshop in Northampton are boarded up. PA

Windows being boarded up at a branch of Foxtons estate agents in North Finchley. PA

Shutters are pulled down at a Greek restaurant in North Finchley, London. PA

Windows are boarded up in Northampton, ahead of an anti-immigration protest. PA