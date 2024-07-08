Sunak remains Tory leader and Cameron resigns in shadow cabinet shake-up

After suffering a net loss of 251 MPs in last week’s general election, the Conservative Party has named its opposition frontbench who will lead them into the new Parliament.

Former Foreign Secretary David Cameron and party chairman Richard Holden offered their resignations, which Rishi Sunak accepted, the party said in a statement.

The Tories came to power 14 years ago under Mr Cameron, securing 306 seats in the 2010 election and a coalition with the 57-strong Liberal Democrats.

On his departure, Mr Cameron wrote on X: “It’s been a huge honour to serve as Foreign Secretary, but clearly the Conservative Party in opposition will need to shadow the new Foreign Secretary from the Commons.

“So I told Rishi Sunak that I would step back. I’m delighted that the shadow foreign secretary role has gone to my good friend Andrew Mitchell.

“As a committed Conservative I will continue to support the Party and help where I can as we rebuild from the very disappointing election result.”

Former deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell has become the shadow foreign secretary while Richard Fuller, who represents North Bedfordshire, has been named party chairman.

“United as a party we will be ready and able to hold this new Labour government to account every step of the way,” Mr Fuller said in a statement.

“The Conservative Party has had a difficult election and it is important that we regroup and reflect on these results.

“We should also challenge ourselves candidly and deeply on the strengths of the Conservative Party across the country and outline where improvements can be made.

“I am honoured to be asked to act as interim chairman of the Conservative Party and to be working alongside colleagues in the shadow cabinet.”

Rishi Sunak's final hours as prime minister - in pictures

Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks outside 10 Downing Street following Labour's landslide election victory. Getty Images

Several senior Tories lost their seats in last week’s poll.

Among them were former defence secretary Grant Shapps and former Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, who lost their seats to Labour candidates in Welwyn Hatfield and Portsmouth North.

Ex-education secretary Gillian Keegan and former justice secretary Alex Chalk also lost their seats in Chichester and Cheltenham to the Liberal Democrats.

Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak and interim opposition chief whip Stuart Andrew, a former sports and gambling minister, appointed their party’s new top team.

Conservative Party big hitters who have lost their seats - in pictures

Liz Truss, who served as prime minister for 44 days in 2022 before she was removed, has now lost her seat in parliament. PA

Among the new line-up shadowing their former posts are Oliver Dowden, now as deputy leader of the opposition, Jeremy Hunt as shadow chancellor, James Cleverly as shadow home secretary, and Victoria Atkins as shadow health secretary.

Claire Coutinho has kept her energy security and net zero portfolio in opposition, as have Steve Barclay (environment, food and rural affairs) and Mel Stride (work and pensions).

Kemi Badenoch has taken on Michael Gove’s former levelling up, housing and communities brief.

Her former portfolios have gone to Kevin Hollinrake (business and trade) and Mims Davies (women and equalities).

The top team also includes James Cartlidge as shadow defence secretary, Ed Argar as shadow justice, Andrew Griffith as shadow science innovation and technology, Chris Philp as shadow Commons leader, former schools minister Damian Hinds as shadow education secretary, Helen Whately as shadow transport and Julia Lopez as shadow culture media and sport.