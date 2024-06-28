Boeing plane aborts take off at Gatwick Airport, sparking travel chaos

The runway at London's Gatwick Airport was closed on Friday after a British Airways flight was aborted on the tarmac.

An Emirates flight from Dubai was caught up in the chaos and diverted to Brussels after the incident with BA flight G-VIIT BA2279 for Vancouver, Canada.

Thousands of airline passengers on flights to and from Gatwick airport are suffering disruption after the runway was closed following a problem with the departing British Airways Boeing 777.

Gatwick's website showed delays to at least 13 flights in the afternoon.

A London Gatwick spokeswoman said: "The main runway was closed for a short time today due to a departing aircraft having hot brakes. Safety is our top priority and the dedicated airport fire service swiftly attended to support the aircraft.

"A number of flights were diverted. The runway is now open and operating as normal."

Following what appears to be a rejected takeoff, #BA2279 is stationary on runway 26L at LGW. Aircraft cannot currently takeoff or land at Gatwick. https://t.co/D1zkAXKYCV pic.twitter.com/3XVwffDul8 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 28, 2024

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said the plane had "rejected take-off”.

The website reported the closure of the runway at 12.53pm and stated at 1.14pm it had reopened.

Airport fire service vehicles escorted the aircraft as it was moved off the runway, flight tracking website Flightradar24 said.

A British Airways spokesperson said: "Our pilots took the precautionary decision to cancel take-off due to a technical issue.

"Safety is always our top priority and we apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused."