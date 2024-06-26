Yousaf urges Starmer not to betray Palestinian people by denying statehood

Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf has told Labour Party leader Keir Starmer not to deny the Palestinian people their right to statehood if he wins next week's general election.

Failing to immediately recognise Palestine as a state would be a “betrayal”, Mr Yousaf said.

Speaking for the first time in Holyrood since stepping down from leadership, he urged Mr Starmer to act quickly if he wins the keys to Downing Street after the July 4 election.

Labour has already pledged in its manifesto to recognise Palestine if it takes power.

“In just over a week’s time, Keir Starmer will likely be the Prime Minister of the UK,” Mr Yousaf said.

“My appeal to him and the government he will lead is not to equivocate, do not deny the people of Palestine their inalienable right to statehood for a second longer.

“Instead, ensure that the UK joins our neighbours and allies in Ireland, Norway and Spain and immediately recognise the state of Palestine.

“Anything less will be a betrayal of the people of Palestine, who have been let down for far too long.”

The Labour manifesto agrees with Mr Yousaf that Palestinian statehood is an “inalienable right”.

“It is not in the gift of any neighbour and is also essential to the long-term security of Israel," it says.

“We are committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution, with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.”

Mr Yousaf's parents-in-law were trapped in Gaza during the bombardment after the October 7 attack.

“Over 37,000 Gazans, including over 14,000 children killed – not passing away, not dying – killed. Where is our humanity?" he asked.

“Over 86,000 injured, where is our humanity?

“The car six-year-old Hind Rajab was travelling in when she was killed is alleged to have been hit by 335 bullets – 335 bullets raining down on a car full of innocent men, women and children.

"Where is our humanity?”

Mr Yousaf said arms sales to Israel should be immediately halted, and he called for any international arrest warrants issued – including against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – to be executed by the UK if those in question ever landed on British soil.

Scottish Labour MSP Pauline McNeill was firm in her support for Mr Yousaf’s push.

“I agree with Humza Yousaf – the time to recognise Palestine is now,” Ms McNeill said.

“It’s time to correct the historical injustices.

“While the focus is rightly on the massacre and decimation in Gaza right now, it is the failure to hold Israel to account for the violation of international law over 76 years and the pretence that there was ever any serious attempt to reach a political solution that must be understood.

“One day, Palestine will be free and I think this parliament can say when the time is right, we stood up for Palestinians and for the creation of an independent Palestinian state and for peace for all of those who live in the region."

Former Scottish Conservatives leader Jackson Carlaw, whose Eastwood constituency contains Scotland’s largest Jewish community, did not agree with Mr Yousaf’s view on weapons sales to Israel.

But Mr Carlaw said the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza was “unacceptable”.

“In spirit, at least, I think there is a will across this parliament, irrespective of the side of the debate we come from, to accept that what is now going on is unacceptable and progress must be made, and that progress must end with the recognition of a Palestinian state in a secure two-state environment within the Middle East,” he said.