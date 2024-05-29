Aspiring Interpol chief warns of fusion of terrorism and crime

A British candidate to be the next head of Interpol has warned of a “fusion of terrorism and criminality” as extremists turn to underworld tactics to raise funds.

Speaking to an audience including Middle East diplomats in London, Stephen Kavanagh said terrorists use encryption and corruption to aid their activities as part of a “new era” of cross-border crime.

Mr Kavanagh said Al Shabab militants in Somalia raise about $100 million a year by extorting local taxes and tolls – almost half as much as the Somali government makes.

He said the “sophisticated and entrepreneurial fusion” of terrorism and crime is “made more dangerous by the ability of terror and criminal groups to use encryption to conceal their activities and launder their money".

Asked by The National how he would tackle these threats, the former London counter-terrorism commander said Interpol could be given access to more biometric data to identify global trends.

“I do not want to see local burglars or graffiti artists put on Interpol biometric systems, but we need to understand this is to be used for the most serious criminality,” Mr Kavanagh said.

“Meeting the challenge means recognising the new era of crime for the pandemic that it is.”

Interpol will choose its new secretary general this year, replacing Germany's Juergen Stock.

Mr Kavanagh is one of four candidates, along with Zambia's Mubita Nawa, Pakistan's Faisal Shahkar and Brazil's Valdecy Urquiza.