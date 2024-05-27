Labour to tell businesses: 'We will bring back growth to Britain'

The shadow chancellor will promise in her first major election on speech on Tuesday that a Labour government will be both pro-business and pro-worker.

Rachel Reeves will tell business leaders the party will “bring growth back to Britain”.

“By bringing business back to Britain we can deliver a better future for working people,” she will say, according to early-release excerpts of her speech.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has tried to win over businesses to show the party can be trusted with the economy.

Those efforts have brought success, with business attendance at recent party conferences higher than under former leader Jeremy Corbyn and wealthy businessmen donating more to Labour.

Who's who in the Labour cabinet - in pictures

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition. PA

But in her speech on Tuesday, former Bank of England analyst Ms Reeves is expected to stress the need for a partnership with business, government and workers.

She will say Labour offers “a government that is pro-worker and pro-business, in the knowledge that each depends upon the success of the other”.

Her remarks come after Labour faced a backlash over an apparent rebranding of its “New Deal for Workers”, with Britain’s largest trade union Unite warning that the party must “stick to its guns” on workers’ rights.

Labour insisted it had not watered down its commitments and said the proposals had followed an agreement with the unions.

The Conservatives have argued that Labour’s proposals would cost jobs and place unnecessary burdens on businesses, but the opposition has claimed good businesses will welcome the plans.

Ms Reeves is also expected to stress Labour’s commitment to economic stability, a vital message of the campaign, and urge voters to “pass judgment on 14 years of economic chaos and decline under the Conservatives”.

Her speech is the second major one from Labour for the week, after Mr Starmer’s address on Monday in which he promised to stand up for working people.

As Mr Starmer and Ms Reeves seek to gain backing from businesses before the general election, The Times reports it has received a letter from 120 company executives supporting the party.

Prominent business figures say in the letter a “new outlook” is needed so Britain can break free from a decade of economic stagnation.

They say “the economy has been beset by instability, stagnation, and a lack of long-term focus”, adding the election represents “the chance to change the country".

The signatories say change is needed “to achieve the UK’s full economic potential".

The letter is signed by past and present executives from JP Morgan, Heathrow, Aston Martin, JD Sports, Iceland and the advertising giant WWP.

The founder of Wikipedia, Sir Jimmy Wales, and restaurateur Tom Kerridge have also signed, along with the founder of a childcare company in which Rishi Sunak's wife previously held shares.

Britain's Labour Party through the years - in pictures

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, and Labour leader Keir Starmer meet party supporters in Harlow in May. All photos: Getty Images

Treasury chief secretary Laura Trott said Labour would “tie businesses in red tape”.

“The bosses of Asda, Marks & Spencer, Currys and the Confederation of British Industry have all warned that Labour’s French-style union laws risk damaging the economy, costing jobs,” Ms Trott said.

“Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives have a clear plan that businesses can rely on.

“We took the bold action to deliver the biggest business tax cut in modern history. Labour would tie businesses in red tape and raise taxes by £2,094 ($2,675) on hardworking families.”