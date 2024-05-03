Boris Johnson blocked from polling station after forgetting ID

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring a photo ID.

Mr Johnson was told by staff at a polling station in South Oxfordshire he would not be able to vote without proving his identity.

He introduced the requirement to provide photo ID during his time in Downing Street, as part of the Elections Act 2022.

It is understood Mr Johnson was later able to vote, and that he voted Conservative.

Thursday’s election is the first time many voters in England and Wales have had to present ID to vote under provisions introduced at last year’s local elections.

Acceptable forms of ID include a passport, driving licence, Proof of Age Standards Scheme cards, Blue Badges and some concessionary travel cards.

The government has also said it intends to make veterans’ ID cards a valid form of voter identification after former service personnel were turned away from polling stations.

Boris Johnson's time as British Prime Minister - in pictures

Boris Johnson became UK prime minister in July 2019, left, and resigned three years later in July 2022, right. Here 'The National' looks back at his colourful time as leader of the country. Getty Images / Reuters

Rishi Sunak braced for Tory losses

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for a difficult set of election results that could increase pressure on his leadership of the Conservative Party and the country.

Forecasts suggest the Tories could lose up to half of the council seats they are defending in England, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying the party expects to suffer “significant losses”.

With a general election expected this year, the results from council, mayoral and police and crime commissioner contests and the Blackpool South parliamentary by-election will be closely scrutinised for signs of whether Labour’s national opinion poll leads can be turned into electoral success.

Most of the council seats up for re-election in England were last contested in 2021, at the peak of Mr Johnson’s popularity as the coronavirus vaccine was distributed.

While the Blackpool South by-election and some council results are expected in the early hours of Friday, the final declarations will not come until Sunday.

Eleven mayoral contests are also taking place, including for the London mayoralty between frontrunners, Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan and Tory challenger Susan Hall.

Conservative mayors Andy Street in the West Midlands and Tees Valley’s Ben Houchen are also facing key re-election battles, with polls suggesting tough fights against their Labour opponents.

Forecasts have consistently put Mr Khan ahead of Ms Hall, with a poll published on Wednesday by Savanta giving him a 10-point advantage after his lead tapered over the campaign.

Both main parties have sought to manage expectations before polling day, with Mr Hunt acknowledging governments can get “punished” in local votes.

“We are expecting to see significant losses. That often happens in local elections," he told Sky News’ Politics Hub.

Tory peer and polling expert Lord Hayward said: “I expect the Tories to lose upwards of 400 seats.”

But he suggested that Mr Sunak’s position was not in immediate jeopardy.

“In recent days I have been left with the very clear impression that, amongst Tory MPs, the ‘let’s have a leadership election’ balloon has been substantially deflated,” Lord Hayward said.

But “an audible, very small, group will disagree and probably do so early”.

UK local elections - in pictures

Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria leave after placing their vote in the the London Mayoral election on Thursday in London. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Labour said the mayoral system favours incumbents, although Sir Keir Starmer is “hopeful” of success in the West Midlands.

Conservative wins for Mr Street and Mr Houchen would offer the Tories a ray of light in what could be a dismal set of results.

But experts warned the metro mayor races would be the “least reliable indicator” of what could happen at a general election.

Both candidates received backing from Mr Johnson and appear to have distanced themselves from their party allegiance throughout campaigning.

Polling expert Prof Sir John Curtice said the Conservative Party was emphasising the two contests “because they think they might manage to win the contest and therefore they’ll be able to cover whatever disasters happen elsewhere”.

“Because of the personal votes of these two, [these contests are] going to be the least reliable indicator,” he said.

“Equally, conversely here in London, Sadiq Khan will not do as well as the Labour Party would do in a general election because Sadiq has a negative personal vote.

"But this city is now so strong Labour, he’s going to win anyway."

Voters across England and Wales were also choosing who will serve as police and crime commissioners.

“The most important election of the night is the historic by-election in Blackpool, caused by yet more Tory chaos and scandal," Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden said.

"It’s the only election today where voters have had the opportunity to directly reject Rishi Sunak’s party in Westminster.

“It’s going to be a long night and the full picture of results from local elections may not be clear until over the weekend.

"But we expect to see Labour gains that show we’re making progress in the places we need to win the next general election.”

The Liberal Democrats, who have focused campaigning efforts in traditional Conservative areas, said polling day was a moment for the Prime Minister to “face the music”.

Sir Ed Davey said the results would be a “damning verdict on record waiting lists, sewage destroying rivers, and the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation”.

“The country knows the buck stops at the door of Downing Street,” he said.