King Charles attends church in most significant public appearance since cancer diagnosis

King Charles III has attended church on Easter Sunday in his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch waved as he and Queen Consort Camilla arrived by car at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, the resting place of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, for the service.

But Kate, Princess of Wales, and her family did not attend as she too continues her treatment for cancer.

King Charles has postponed all previous public engagements since Buckingham Palace announced he was to undergo treatment for an unspecified form of cancer which was found in tests after he had a corrective procedure to an enlarged prostate in January.

Last week the king did not attend an annual Maundy Thursday service but issued an audio message which aired at the event, in which he expressed his sorrow at not being there and wished the public a happy Easter.

The king's attendance at The Easter Mattins Service will be seen as a move to reassure the public after the shock news about his daughter-in-law.

The Easter service comes just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventive chemotherapy.

The Prince William and his wife Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who all attended last year, are spending the Easter holidays together as they adjust to Kate's diagnosis, which was discovered in post-operative tests after major abdominal surgery.

The service is a smaller version of the annual gathering, with fewer members of the royal family, as the king has paused public-facing duties while he continues treatment for cancer himself.

He was described by the Palace as being “so proud” of the princess for her courage in speaking out, and is said to be in “the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law”.

The king's own treatment for cancer was announced at the start of February and he has been carrying out low-key official duties behind palace walls.

He revealed messages of support and cards that he has received since his cancer diagnosis have moved him to tears.

Arrivals at the chapel's Galilee Porch are often watched by staff living at Windsor, who usually gather on a grassy bank nearby or watch from their doorsteps.

Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the church's tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel, with the Duke of Edinburgh and her parents George VI and the Queen Mother.