UAE's air ambulance companies have revealed how they overhauled their operations after the Iran conflict exposed the risks of relying on regional airspace.

When tens of thousands of flights were cancelled in March, medical aviation companies had to find alternative routes.

Dubai-based Bluedot Air Ambulance carried out almost 500 medical evacuations in only 17 days during the first weeks of the conflict. It transported patients by road through Oman before arranging onward flights.

The scale of the operation was a sharp departure from its usual workload. Bluedot typically completes around 70 medical flights a month, about 50 of which are for critically ill patients.

The changes forced it to develop alternative evacuation routes, identify hospitals in multiple countries that can receive patients at short notice if the original destination becomes inaccessible, and monitor potential airspace restrictions more closely.

Bluedot is a Dubai-headquartered emergency aviation specialist. Photo: Buedot Show caption: Bluedot is a Dubai-headquartered emergency aviation speciali…

Grounded flights

Bluedot faced major challenges at the beginning of the conflict because many of the patients it carried needed intensive medical care. Nearly 70 per cent were on ventilators, and others relied on life-support medication, according to Vinod Nair, the company's chief executive.

“I still remember on February 28, when this conflict started and the airspace closed, we had our missions lined up, but we were stuck, so the impact was massive,” he said.

“The uncertainty was the biggest problem we faced, and we were forced to be on the ground for quite some time before the UAE government started opening specific flight corridors.”

During the initial weeks, the priority was finding ways to move patients out of a region.

“The business was down completely, as aircraft were not flying, so it was a really tough time,” Mr Nair said.

Among the company's more challenging missions was evacuating a critically ill patient from Doha to London in March. In June, it also repatriated two UAE residents caught up in an earthquake in Venezuela.

The UAE was chosen as an operational base because of its location within easy reach of Europe and Asia, and the high standards of its infrastructure and medical facilities.

After about a month of medical flights being grounded, Bluedot relocated its services to Cairo and Munich. This brought its own commercial challenges, as aircraft and medical crews had to be repositioned.

Chief executive Vinod Nair said Bluedot faced major challenges at the beginning of the conflict because many patients needed intensive medical care. Photo: Buedot Show caption: Chief executive Vinod Nair said Bluedot faced major challeng…

“The cost of that was never calculated into all the commercial packages, as the medical crews were also required in our other bases in India and Saudi Arabia,” Mr Nair said.

“Every flight operation looks into the airspace and permits required, while medical planning considers back-up models to transfer patients to multiple other hospitals.

“During the first weeks of the conflict, we were choked everywhere, as we were forced to land in destinations that were never part of our alternative route planning.”

Bluedot now mitigates the risk of future disruptions with multiple backup routes and hospitals on standby around the world. An aviation security specialist monitors potential disruptions that could force a change of plans.

Since 2020, the company has completed more than 7,000 medical missions across 186 cities in 97 countries, Mr Nair said.

Bluedot operates two Bombardier Challenger-series private aircraft fitted with medical equipment. They typically fly every three days.

It also arranges medically supported travel on commercial airlines, with a doctor, nurse or paramedic accompanying patients, depending on their condition and level of care required.

Lack of commercial flight options

Private charter flight crews usually include two pilots, a doctor, a nurse, and two flight attendants, in addition to the patient and close family members.

Air ambulance service EMS offers the highest-grade aircraft with ICU-level care on board, catering to high-net-worth individuals from its Dubai base.

In addition to private flights, it also offers medical escort services on commercial flights.

“The biggest challenge since the conflict began is not airspace closures, but the commercial flight options which were heavily disrupted,” said CEO of EMS Ambulance, Gerrit Vrieze.

“The airspace closures and the conflict itself have increased fuel prices.

“We also have to fly different routes to avoid certain airspaces; that means fuel costs go up for smaller jets which have to make an extra stop to refuel."

As costs have increased, clients need to be aware of the financial burden of a medical-grade flight, Mr Vrieze said.

“We're used to war zones, high conflict and high-risk regions - we are now one of the few providers that can fly to Israel or close to the border of Iran,” he said.

“We had a transport recently where a patient had a last wish to fly from the Netherlands back to Iran.

“Obviously we couldn't do it on a commercial flight because there were no flights, but we managed to fly to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan and arrange ground transport across the border; that's how we deal with it.”

Hospital impact

Hospitals in the UAE were also affected by the disruption, unable to repatriate patients to their home countries or accept international patients needing specialist care.

Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, group chief executive of Fakeeh Health UAE and Fakeeh University Hospital, said the hospital had been adapting.

He said the disruption to airlines had initially affected its ability to support international patients. “It lasted for a couple of months until around May before we started to see things gradually returning to normal.”

Fakeeh Hospital is a centre for receiving patients from major incidents and traffic accidents. It has a helipad that is being used to train staff in preparation for receiving more emergency patients by air.

The helipad on the roof of Fakeeh University Hospital in Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: The helipad on the roof of Fakeeh University Hospital in Sil…

“Most of our ambulances are ground ambulances that we receive from DCAS [Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services],” Dr Abdelghany said.

“Although we don’t receive many coming in on medical-grade flights, we do send patients back to their home countries after their rehabilitation or long-term care after sustaining major injuries, which happens every month.”