Five rare turtle engravings dating back around 7,000 years have been discovered carved into rocks deep within the mountains of Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Archaeology Authority uncovered the primitive artworks during this year's fieldwork at a newly recorded rock art panel, in an area identified by the local community in 2022.

Researchers believe the carvings date to about 5000 BCE, though their exact age has yet to be confirmed.

The find's location makes it particularly significant. The carvings were made far from the sea, raising questions about how the mountain-dwelling people who created them came to know of marine animals.

Wadi Al Helo. Photo: Sharjah Archaeology Authority Show caption: Wadi Al Helo. Photo: Sharjah Archaeology Authority

Archaeologists are now examining whether this indicates cultural contact and exchange between inland and coastal communities, or whether it reflects travel, the sharing of knowledge, or ancient trade networks linking the mountains to the sea.

Four of the five engravings appear to depict leatherbacks, the world's largest living turtle species. The ancient artists rendered lines along the shells that closely resemble the distinctive ridges found on real leatherback turtles, allowing archaeologists to identify the species.

Researchers have suggested the animals may have held medicinal or symbolic value for the people who carved them.

Engravings of turtles and wild asses found at Wadi Al Helo. Photo: Sharjah Archaeology Authority Show caption: Engravings of turtles and wild asses found at Wadi Al Helo. …

The discovery is exceptionally rare. Only two other sites featuring turtle rock art of this kind have been recorded across the entire Oman Peninsula.

Archaeologists say the find strengthens evidence of prehistoric cultural exchange within Sharjah and raises new questions about Wadi Al Helo's broader role in the region – potentially as part of a wider network connecting inland settlements with the coast.

The discovery offers a striking window into Sharjah's prehistoric past and underscores how much remains to be learnt about the communities that inhabited the region thousands of years ago.