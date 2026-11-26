When Guendolyn Cajutol paid Dh9,500 ($2,585) for a UAE visa, she hoped it would help her to earn a living in the Emirates and support her three children back home.

Now she faces more than Dh14,000 in fines for overstaying and is unsure what the future holds.

Ms Cajutol is one of hundreds of Filipinos in the Emirates reported to have lost savings after seeking support to secure visas from a UAE-based company.

Some paid more than Dh10,000 for “self-sponsored” or “freelance visas” which allow them to have residency in the country that wasn't tied to a company.

Months later, they are now without valid residency after never receiving their permits.

The National spoke to several affected Filipinos who said they trusted the company, Trip Expert International. Now they are in debt and left in limbo.

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai confirmed some people have approached the Migrant Workers Office for legal help in the case.

'We thought we could trust our own people'

In March, Ms Cajutol, 40, contacted Trip Expert International after seeing adverts and discounted visa offers on social media. She previously worked at a confectioner, and after 10 years in the UAE, she wanted a self-sponsored visa.

She said the company set up a free-zone business in her name, along with six others who each paid around Dh10,000.

She said she was not told what type of visa she was purchasing. Her applications did not correspond to the self-sponsored freelance category she believed she was buying. In August, she received a business licence but not a residency visa. Meanwhile, she said she had accumulated overstay fines.

Guendolyn Cajutol, 40, who has three children in the Philippines, paid Dh9,500 for a visa. Photo: Guendolyn Cajutol Show caption: Guendolyn Cajutol, 40, who has three children in the Philipp…

“The company was promoted by other popular Filipino content creators and vloggers, and we thought we could trust our own people,” Ms Cajutol said.

Ms Cajutol said she went to an Amer Centre to ask for her fines to be reduced. But there is no assurance her request will be accepted.

“The embassy will give an out pass to exit the country but how can I leave the UAE? I have to stay for my children's sake because I am their only provider,” she said.

“I never wanted to break the law, I legally wanted a visa and to work in this country. But now I have become illegal and don't know how to resolve this mess.”

The affected people have set up WhatsApp groups, with one around 200 members. Many have shared payment receipts, chat screenshots and instalment records, including transactions made through Tabby.

Lost gratuity money

Another affected person, Feforneas Bilgera, 51, has lived in the UAE for almost 16 years. She said she used her end-of-service gratuity to pay for the visa she was promised.

She used to work at a salon on Reem Island. In August, she paid Trip Expert Dh6,500 for what she thought would be a one-year, self-sponsored visa. She has since been forced to borrow to pay off Dh1,860 in fines and Dh950 for an exit-and-entry visa after failing to receive the permit.

“Their tongue is sweeter than sugar. They kept telling us, 'we will process it, you don't have to worry.' And now we are in this helpless situation," Ms Bilgera said.

The National has contacted the company via social media and registered email to request their perspective, but has not yet received a response. Attempts to reach several staff members were unsuccessful, as most mobile numbers were unreachable.

The company's Dubai and Abu Dhabi offices are now closed. Sky Signature Business Centre confirmed to The National that Trip Expert vacated its Al Rigga premises a few months ago without settling its rent.

The contract was also terminated "due to complaints about their services and activities." A termination notice from the business centre was posted on Trip Expert's office door.

Trip Expert International / Trip Expert Business & Marketing Solutions. Offices closed. Photo: Guendolyn Cajutol Show caption: Trip Expert International / Trip Expert Business & Marketing…

Company apologises over delays

The National has seen a copy of a public apology Trip Expert International / Trip Expert Business & Marketing Solutions issued to clients in September.

In its statement, the company admitted to operational problems, management changes and staff turnover that affected ongoing applications and transactions.

The company also admitted some customers had faced financial, personal and emotional problems because of the delays.

Management said it would review each pending case, speed up the process and consider compensation for clients who incurred expenses because of the company's actions.

However, the statement did not say when pending applications would be resolved, whether customers would get refunds, or what compensation would be given.

Trip Expert International / Trip Expert Business & Marketing Solutions. Public apology. Show caption: Trip Expert International / Trip Expert Business & Marketing…

Lawyer raises concerns

Barney Almazar, director at Gulf Law, said the central issue was whether customers had been misled about the nature of the visa packages they were purchasing.

He said some complainants thought they were paying for self-sponsored or freelance visas, but the real arrangement involved setting up free-zone companies to get residency permits.

Such arrangements can be legal, but customers need to know if they are becoming company shareholders, what costs and responsibilities come with it, and what kind of work their visa would then allow, he said.

Some complainants reportedly did not understand the ownership structure, extra costs, nor responsibilities linked to the companies set up in their names.

Some believed they were paying for self-sponsored or freelance visas, but the actual arrangements required establishing free-zone companies. Show caption: Some believed they were paying for self-sponsored or freelan…

Mr Almazar also warned that a trade licence or establishment card does not mean a person's residency has been approved. Similarly, a residence permit does not automatically authorise someone to undertake any type of work, including domestic work for households.

“The question is whether customers were deliberately misled into paying for services based on false representations,” he said. “Fraud is about the deception that obtained the money, not simply the delay that followed.”

He stressed that a delayed or failed visa application does not always mean a crime has been committed.

Investigators will need to examine social media advertisements, influencer promotions, WhatsApp conversations, contracts, receipts, bank records, and official immigration and licensing records, Mr Almazar said.

Some Filipino workers say they paid thousands of dirhams for promised self-sponsored visas. Photo: Guendolyn Cajutol Show caption: Some Filipino workers say they paid thousands of dirhams for…

“Investigators need to connect three things: what was represented, what the customer paid because of it, and what actually happened to the application and money,” he said.

Mr Almazar said he was helping the complainants organise evidence and understand their legal options, even though he was not formally representing them.

Consulate offers help

The Philippine Consulate General said the Migrant Workers' Office in Dubai is offering free initial legal consultations to those affected.

The assistance includes reviewing documents, assessing individual circumstances and helping prepare statements and supporting evidence for formal complaints before the appropriate UAE authorities.

For those whose residency permits have expired, or were never issued, and who want to return to the Philippines, the office is helping with repatriation, including organising exit clearances and out passes. Filipinos who want to stay in the UAE are advised to take steps to fix their immigration status.

MWO Dubai, through its legal counsel, is also co-ordinating with appropriate UAE law enforcement authorities to submit supporting documents and formal statements from affected individuals in preparation for a criminal complaint.

The statement made it clear that immigration issues, such as overstay fines and decisions about reducing them, are handled by UAE authorities.

No guarantee

Those affected can pursue civil claims for refunds and compensation under UAE law, depending on their specific situation.

The consulate said its legal counsel can help complainants figure out who might be responsible, which legal process to use, and what evidence they need to try to recover their money.

However, they warned that filing a complaint or starting legal action does not mean victims will automatically get their money back. That will depend on the outcome of the legal process or an enforceable settlement.

Mr Almazar advised those affected to keep their WhatsApp messages, advertisements, contracts, receipts, bank statements, and visa application records, and to report the suspected fraud to the police.

He also encouraged people with growing overstay fines to settle their immigration immediately, instead of waiting for a refund.