Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan has chaired the inaugural meeting of the Al Yalsa Advisory Council, which guides a series of monthly women's gatherings across the UAE.

Al Yalsa brings together women to exchange ideas and explore solutions aligned with the UAE's national agenda.

The gatherings cover themes including health, technology and innovation, sustainability and national identity, with hospitality, generosity and trust forming the foundation of each meeting.

The advisory council was established to provide guidance, perspective and continuity to the series, helping to shape themes, identify prospective partners and highlight voices that can contribute meaningfully to each gathering.

Sheikha Shamma, who also chairs Frontier25, The Climate Tribe, Aurora50, Alliances for Global Sustainability and Reset Mena, leads the council alongside Hind Alghseen, executive director of Al Yalsa.

At the first meeting, members discussed strategy and identified key voices for the next Al Yalsa majlis, which will focus on the theme of national identity.

The council brings together senior figures from government, business and civil society and reflects a broader effort to create structured, high-level spaces for women to engage with issues shaping the nation's future.

By combining the tradition of the majlis with a forward-looking agenda, Al Yalsa aims to foster meaningful dialogue on some of the country's most pressing social and cultural priorities.