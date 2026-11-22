Thick fog is expected to persist across vast areas of the UAE on Monday morning, after causing hazardous conditions on Sunday.

The National Centre of Meteorology is advising drivers planning to travel between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to be extremely vigilant on the roads, with a weather event of “exceptional severity” expected up until about 10am.

Drivers planning to travel between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are being urged to be extremely vigilant on the roads. Show caption: Drivers planning to travel between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are …

Thick fog patches are formed when moist air from nearby waters cools rapidly overnight and condenses around airborne dust and sand particles.

Although a clear day is expected later on Sunday, western areas will most probably see fog and mist return on Monday morning, forecasters said.

Light rain is also expected in some eastern and northern regions of the UAE.

Fog will probably continue in patches across coastal areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime temperatures rising to around 31°C.

According to Khalifa University, the UAE experiences about 50 foggy nights a year.

Despite being a desert country, the UAE has all the components necessary to create potentially hazardous foggy driving conditions.

A foggy day in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: A foggy day in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Fog that forms over the UAE is known as radiation fog and is caused by the rapid cooling of the desert surface at night during the winter.

This leads to cool air in the lower layers of the atmosphere that condenses water vapour. That vapour is then circulated by sea breezes and trapped over land, where it forms fog during the night.

Tips for driving in the fog.

Use low beams and fog lights: Turn on low beam headlights and front and rear fog lights so other drivers can see your taillights.

Keep hazard lights off while moving: Driving with hazard lights on in fog carries a Dh500 find and four black points.

Reduce speed gradually: Ease off on the accelerator and resist hard braking.

Leave a safe distance: Leave at least four to six seconds of space between vehicles to give you room to stop safely, double the usual distance.

Turn off cruise control: Maintain manual controls in case of any unexpected braking that may be required.