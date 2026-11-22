Roblox can detect up to 98 per cent of attempts to share personally identifiable information in English-language conversations, but the gaming platform still lacks effective tools to moderate Arabic chats, a company manager has said.

The platform processes about 6.5 million messages every day, with its systems designed to identify and block personal information when detected, said Rafik Hounas, senior manager of law enforcement liaison for the Middle East and North Africa, Central Asia and Turkey at Roblox.

He said the lack of effective Arabic moderation had prompted the company to disable chat entirely in the UAE and other countries regardless of users’ ages.

Mr Hounas made the disclosures during a panel discussion at World Police Summit 2026 held in Dubai, where parents challenged the company's safety measures and questioned its ability to prevent online grooming, exploitation and cyber crime.

Concerns included adults disguising their identities and ages to approach children, and using code words and emojis to evade AI monitoring systems.

“Child protection is a fundamental responsibility for Roblox,” Mr Hounas said.

“The company uses a combination of artificial intelligence and human moderators to monitor content and conversations alongside facial age estimation, age-based account classifications and content moderation.”

Roblox is accessed by about 144 million people every day. Bloomberg Show caption: Roblox is accessed by about 144 million people every day. Bl…

Age group specific

Founded in 2004 and launched publicly in 2006, Roblox has grown from a niche gaming platform into a vast ecosystem of user-made worlds, accessed by about 144 million people each day.

Users move through millions of “experiences” created by other players, from obstacle courses and role-playing worlds to social spaces and branded events.

Users are divided into three main age groups: five to eight, nine to 15, and 16 and above. Each category has different content restrictions, chat features and parental controls.

One mother at the session questioned whether children could circumvent facial age verification by using the face of an older sibling or another family member to gain access to features intended for older users.

“The company carried out repeated identity checks, comparing its procedures to those used by banks under know-your-customer and anti-money laundering requirements,” Mr Hounas said.

“The facial age estimation technology had an error margin of about one year, according to the company's assessment,” he said, advising parents to repeat the verification process as their children grow older to ensure they are placed in the appropriate age category.

Parents also questioned whether AI could identify grooming attempts that relied on code words and emojis. Mr Hounas acknowledged that no AI system is perfect.

He added that chat features were unavailable in some countries because the company did not have adequate moderation capabilities for those markets.

He said conversations on the platform were not encrypted and that the company was working to make safety settings available by default, in response to feedback from parents in the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

“Parents who linked their accounts to their children's profiles could receive weekly email summaries detailing the games their children had played, the number of hours spent on the platform and the people they had communicated with,” he said.

Mr Hounas said Roblox co-operates with law enforcement agencies and refers child exploitation cases to the US's National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, which shares information with partner agencies.

“Roblox is seeking to establish more specific communication channels with law enforcement agencies to enable the proactive reporting of potential threats, including school shootings and online grooming,” he said.

Moza Al Shoomi, deputy chairwoman of the board of the UAE Child Protection Association. Photo: Supplied Show caption: Moza Al Shoomi, deputy chairwoman of the board of the UAE Ch…

Moza Al Shoomi, deputy chairwoman of the board of the UAE Child Protection Association, told The National that the inability of platforms to effectively monitor Arabic-language conversations could leave children vulnerable to online predators.

“Companies should test the effectiveness of their safety measures in Arabic and its different dialects before making chat features available to children,” she said.

“Age verification and AI can help prevent risks.”

She said online games have become a gateway to grooming, and that an ordinary invitation to play a game can develop into grooming or blackmail.

“The effectiveness of child protection on gaming platforms should be measured by a company’s ability to restrict contact between strangers and children. If a child has to wait until harm occurs before the platform takes action, then the protection has come too late.”

She urged parents to make sure they know who is communicating with their children and what they are being asked to do while playing.

“Predators might claim to be the same age as the child, but requests to keep conversations secret, or move discussion into private chats or share photographs are warning signs."

The UAE’s Child Digital Safety Decree requires caregivers to monitor children’s digital activity and use parental control tools appropriate to their age.

She said parents should also look for noticeable changes in a child’s behaviour, including spending longer periods alone in the child's bedroom, keeping the door closed and losing interest in playing with friends or going to school.

“Other signs are disturbed sleep, anxiety when a phone receives a notification or asking for money without obvious reason.”