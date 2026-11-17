Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, is to pay for the $75 million restoration of Umayyad Mosque in Syria's capital, Damascus.

State news agency Wam reported on Tuesday how Sheikha Fatima had directed the restoration, funded entirely at her own expense, as part of an initiative to preserve the identity of cities and communities, and their Arab and Islamic heritage.

The restoration of the mosque will safeguard its history and distinctive character, Wam said. The project will include “structural and architectural rehabilitation of the mosque, alongside wider revitalisation of the surrounding area to reflect Syria's diverse economic and social fabric, preserve its cultural legacy and protect the Arab region's historical memory”.

The UAE announced the restoration of the mosque in May as a visit to Damascus by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State.

“Syria occupies a unique place at the heart of Arab and Islamic civilisation, and the Umayyad Mosque is one of its most prominent historical landmarks and enduring cultural symbols,” Ms Al Kaabi said at the time.